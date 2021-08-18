From overcoming polio to getting on the podium in Rio, Varun Singh Bhati's journey has been inspirational

Varun Singh Bhati made the entire nation proud by winning the bronze medal at the Rio Paralympics. However, the high-jumper's path to success was not strewn with roses. Having been diagnosed with polio at a young age, Varun has fought the odds all the way to forge a career in sports.

Varun Singh Bhati never quit on his dreams

Varun was diagnosed with polio at the age of six. However, he decided not to quit on his dreams and continued his journey to become a sportsperson.

Varun played basketball as a teenager and even represented the state team. Later, his sports teacher at school, Manoj Tripathi, asked him to switch to high-jump. The shift was the turning point of his life and he hasn't looked back since. Speaking about his journey on the show 'Finish Line', Varun said:

"I didn't want to do anything other than high jump. So, I kept thinking about how I could better myself. I have learned from my mistakes. Learning from mistakes helps one get better."

Varun Singh Bhati's first major setback

Varun finished a disappointing fifth at the Asian Para Games in 2014. However, he bounced back strong, claiming gold at the 2014 China Open Athletics Championships. On what kept him going after the loss in Incheon, Varun said:

"My performance in 2014 was very bad. That was the first time I felt so low in my life, as I had come 5th. It was my first ever defeat in high jump. Before that, I had never lost in any other competition as a high jumper. I think that defeat was the most important and the most motivating loss of my career."

Varun Singh Bhati's journey to the Paralympic podium

Varun worked extremely hard to prepare for the Paralympics in Rio. He started strength training and triometrics in late 2015 and went on to break the Asian record at the Asia Oceania Championship in Dubai. The headstart meant he was calm and focussed at his debut Paralympics in Rio, as he executed a stunning 1.86-meter jump to win the bronze medal. On how it felt to be on the podium, Varun said:

"You won't believe it, I still remember everything about the Paralympics. The stadium, the smell around, where my coaches were seated during the games. All of that still remains fresh in my mind. That moment on the podium was magical, it is hard to describe in words, but it was the purest feeling of them all."

Can Varun Singh Bhati win the gold medal this year?

Varun Singh Bhati will be competing in the extremely difficult T42 class, up against compatriots Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar. The former is a Rio gold medalist and the latter a World No. 1.

However, Varun loves a challenge. He was an underdog in Rio as well but came back with a medal. Once again, he will be determined to prove the critics wrong and bag the gold in Tokyo. When asked about how he stays positive despite all the adversities, Varun said:

"I have focussed more on my capabilities and less on the negative aspects of myself. I like to stay positive. If someone wants to achieve something, then the goal should be absolutely clear in their mind. If you don't have a goal, then you won't be able to take the first step and everything starts from the first step."

