High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.24m to win NCAA track & field championship

The young athlete became just the third Indian to win a gold at the championships.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Jun 2018, 10:54 IST

Tejaswin Shankar

What's the story?

Young Indian high-jumper Tejaswin Shankar has swept another title under his belt when he won gold in the NCAA Track and Field Championships. Shankar cleared a height of 2.24m to take the medal home.

In case you didn't know...

Shankar has achieved a feat, which only two Indians prior to him have. He follows in the footsteps of Mohinder Gill and Vikas Gowda to become the third Indian to win gold at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

Gill won five titles in Triple Jump during his stint at NCAA, which lasted from 1969 to 1971. Vikas Gowda, on the other hand, won the gold in Discus Throw in 2012.

The heart of the matter

Shankar cleared the heights ranging from 2.08m to 2.24m to take his maiden NCAA title home. The young high-jumper joined an exclusive club in doing so, as he became just the third Indian to win gold at the championships.

Tejaswin also became the fifth 'Wildcat' to win the national championships in the last decade and just the fifth freshman ever to do so.

🏆 NATIONAL CHAMPION! 🏆



Freshman Tejaswin Shankar is your men’s high jump National Champion, clearing 2.24m/7-04.25!



He becomes the FIFTH Wildcat to win the national championship in the past 1️⃣0️⃣ years, and the fifth freshman EVER to win the title! #KStateTF #HighJumpU pic.twitter.com/GJqrS7bOWD — K-State Track (@KStateTFXC) June 9, 2018

When quizzed about what he'll do next, Shankar answered that he will probably go to Disneyland before resuming practice.

Shankar amazed the crows over in the United States of America and will hope to continue to do so, as he bags another gold for himself.

Below is the video of Tejaswin Shankar's winning jump of 2.24m.

HE DID IT! #KStateTF



Tejaswin Shankar is the men’s high jump NATIONAL CHAMPION, clearing 2.24m/7-04.25 on his LAST attempt



The winning jump ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oMzqgtMopo — K-State Track (@KStateTFXC) June 9, 2018

What's next?

In a blow for India, Shankar will miss the 2018 Asian Games, as confirmed by the Athletics Federation of India.

The reason for his absence from the Indian roster has been put down to a persistent injury, and his commitments to his University. However, the future is bright for the young Indian high-jumper and he will look to get back stronger.