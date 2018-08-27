Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas claim silver medals for India

Indian athletes Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Muhammed Anas sprinted India to silver medals in the 100m women and 400m women & men's events respectively on Sunday in Jakarta. Hima clinched her maiden Asian Games medal, clocking 50.79 seconds. Hima had also won a gold medal in the 2018 World U-20 Championship.

SILVER FOR @HimaDas8



18 year-old champion and #TOPSAthlete @himadas8 has bagged a SILVER medal in women’s 400 metres!



Not only this, she has created a NEW NATIONAL RECORD!



WELL DONE, STAR! Keep it up!#KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/nwCX5Sp9po — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

Odisha's Dutee Chand, who won Bronze in 2013 200m Asian Championship and in 100m and 4*100m relay race as well in 2017 Bhubaneswar, clocked a time of 11.32 seconds to win her maiden medal in the Asian Games. She snatched the Silver medal from Bahrain's Edidiong by just 0.02 seconds.

What a day for India in athletics!



In a Magnificent run, India’s Dutee Chand won SILVER medal in Women's 100 m with a timing of 11.32sec.



KUDOS to you Champion! #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GI6ZH8o4Tm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

Meanwhile, in the Men's 400m race, India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya won a Silver medal, finishing the race in 45.69 seconds. The 23-year-old athlete from Kerala had previously won a Gold medal in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

MUHAMMED ANAS WINS A SILVER!



In a remarkable performance, Muhammed Anas gets a Silver in men's 400 m! The 23-year old athlete has made the country proud! #KheloIndia #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/GKcS0bslUK — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 26, 2018

However, in a shocking turn of events, India's Lakshmanan Govindan who won bronze in 10,000m, clocking 29:44.91, was later disqualified for violating lane rules. In response, the Athletics Federation of India filed an official protest.

AFI files a Protest regarding DQ of G Lakshmanan (10000m) at #AsianGames2018 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2018

In the other events of the day, Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal assured India a medal with a 21-18, 21-16 win in the women's singles quarterfinal against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. In an other quarterfinal, India's PV Sindhu, who won a Silver medal in the recently concluded World Championship, registered a hard-fought 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 victory against another Thai world number 11 Nitchaon Jindapol on Sunday.

Hima Das, aged 18, won her maiden medal at the Asian Games 2018

By virtue of PV Sindhu and Saina's victory, India are assured of their first ever Asian Games medal in the women's event and a medal in individual Badminton after 36 years.

In the medals tally, India stands on the 9th position with 36 medals, including 7 Gold, 10 Silver and 19 Bronze medals.