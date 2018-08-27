Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas claim silver medals for India

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.15K   //    27 Aug 2018, 09:56 IST

Indian athletes Dutee Chand, Hima Das and Muhammed Anas sprinted India to silver medals in the 100m women and 400m women & men's events respectively on Sunday in Jakarta. Hima clinched her maiden Asian Games medal, clocking 50.79 seconds. Hima had also won a gold medal in the 2018 World U-20 Championship.

Odisha's Dutee Chand, who won Bronze in 2013 200m Asian Championship and in 100m and 4*100m relay race as well in 2017 Bhubaneswar, clocked a time of 11.32 seconds to win her maiden medal in the Asian Games. She snatched the Silver medal from Bahrain's Edidiong by just 0.02 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the Men's 400m race, India's Muhammed Anas Yahiya won a Silver medal, finishing the race in 45.69 seconds. The 23-year-old athlete from Kerala had previously won a Gold medal in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

However, in a shocking turn of events, India's Lakshmanan Govindan who won bronze in 10,000m, clocking 29:44.91, was later disqualified for violating lane rules. In response, the Athletics Federation of India filed an official protest.

In the other events of the day, Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal assured India a medal with a 21-18, 21-16 win in the women's singles quarterfinal against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon. In an other quarterfinal, India's PV Sindhu, who won a Silver medal in the recently concluded World Championship, registered a hard-fought 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 victory against another Thai world number 11 Nitchaon Jindapol on Sunday.

Enter cahption
Hima Das, aged 18, won her maiden medal at the Asian Games 2018

By virtue of PV Sindhu and Saina's victory, India are assured of their first ever Asian Games medal in the women's event and a medal in individual Badminton after 36 years.

In the medals tally, India stands on the 9th position with 36 medals, including 7 Gold, 10 Silver and 19 Bronze medals.

