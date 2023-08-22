Sha'Carri Richardson paid her respects and praised Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson after the women's 100m event in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Richardson beat Fraser-Pryce and Jackson to win the gold medal in the women's 100m. She completed her race in a spectacular 10.65 seconds, with Jackson coming second (10.72 seconds) and Fraser-Pryce finishing third (10.77 seconds).

In a post-race interview on the track, Richardson spoke highly of her Jamaican competitors.

"No matter what the world may say, I give these women standing next to me the biggest honor," she expressed.

Looking back at her race, she stated that she's feeling better than ever currently.

"I'm here. I told you, I'm not back. I'm better," she said further.

Richardson's victory in Budapest is a significant achievement after missing the 2022 event in Eugene, Oregon. She also had to skip the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she was serving a suspension for consumption of a prohibited drug.

In Budapest, Sha'Carri Richardson runs fastest 100m in World Athletics Championships history

Sha'Carri Richardson's performance in women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships was the fastest in the event's history. Her 100m dash in 10.65 seconds beat the previous record (10.67 seconds) held by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set last year in Eugene, Oregon.

Before Fraser-Pryce the record was held two times by American sprinter Marion Jones, with a time of 10.76 seconds in the quarterfinals and 10.70 seconds in the finals at the 1999 World Championships in Athletics held in Seville, Spain.

Richardson will also compete in the women's 200m in Budapest, with Jackson and Fraser-Pryce also taking part in the event. The heats for the women's 200m are scheduled to take place on August 23 in the morning session with the semifinals and finals in the two days after.