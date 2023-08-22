Sha'Carri Richardson is on top of the world as she takes home a gold medal in her debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The American sprinter ran the 100m sprint with a time of 10.65 seconds to shatter the previous championship record of 10.67 seconds created by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson looked amazed as she crossed the finish line. She seemed dazed after looking at the timing and sent kisses in the sky. She looked emotional as she covered her face. The 23-year-old was exhilarated and ran through the track with the USA flag.

Richardson sprinted from outside lane 9 to leave behind the two Jamaicans, Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Jackson was running in the fifth lane and finished second with a time of 10.72 seconds, leaving behind Fraser-Pryce to settle in third place with a time of 10.77 seconds.

Sha'Carri Richardson topped the qualifiers with a time of 10.92 seconds on Sunday, August 20. She managed to complete her semifinals in 10.84 seconds and came third after Shericka Jackson.

"So silent this year because I wanted my performance to be all the words that I needed to speak myself" - Sha'Carri Richardson on breaking championship record in Budapest

Sha'Carri Richardson's victory in Budapest was an important one for her as she had missed competing at the 2022 WAC in Eugene. The American was suspended for testing positive for a prohibited drug because of which she missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, she expressed her thoughts on being silent and letting her performance do the talking.

"It's been a lot I've been going through but to overcome all of that and my work speaking for itself. Man, so silent this year because I wanted my performance to be all the words that I needed to speak myself. It feels amazing. It feels like everything is paid off," said Richardson.

The 23-year-old who was competing from lane 9 along with the two Jamaican stars explained what went through her mind while competing.

"At the lane nine, I was in my own world and I think for myself, being my biggest...here you go, being my biggest, just focusing in on myself is the biggest thing I know I need to pay attention to. Just focusing in on me and knowing that it is, I know I can do what I need to do in order to perform," she added.

The 10.65 seconds record has made Richardson now the fifth-fastest woman in the 100m in history.