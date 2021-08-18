"I lost consciousness when I fell from a moving train" - Indian javelin thrower Ajeet Singh recalls the incident that changed his life

Ajeet Singh has quickly risen to the top and become one of the best javelin throwers in para-sports. His journey was filled with obstacles, which derailed his career.

As a 23-year-old, Ajeet wanted to be a physical education teacher and was focused on getting his PhD degree, but life had other plans for him. The youngster's fortunes changed completely after a horrific train accident he suffered in 2017.

Para Athlete, Ajeet Singh is ready to represent 🇮🇳 at the Tokyo #Paralympics. We wish this brilliant Javelin thrower all the best. #Cheer4India#ParaShakti pic.twitter.com/KnkoFB4nj9 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 17, 2021

An accident that changed Ajeet Singh's life

Ajeet Singh was traveling by train through Madhya Pradesh. He fell out of that train while trying to save a friend. Singh suffered several fractures, right hip dislocation, bruises all over the body and also lost his left hand.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times about the accident, Ajeet Singh said:

"I lost consciousness when I fell from a moving train near Satna in December 2017 while saving my friend. He remained unscathed, but unfortunately, I suffered multiple injuries, including amputation of the left arm below the elbow, several fractures, right hip dislocation and severe bruises all over the body."

However, Ajeet Singh was not ready to accept defeat. He overcame the mental trauma with the help of his family. His coach VK Dabas helped him stay positive and just one year after the accident, Singh competed at the National Para Athletics Championships in 2018.

While talking about his performance at the National Championships in Panchkula, Ajeet said:

"I threw the javelin standing and still won fourth place in this important championship. More than winning the medal, the main objective of participating in the National Championships was to learn and know about para-athletics and para javelin."

Ajeet Singh's upward trajectory in javelin events

Ajeet Singh competes in the stacked F46 category with two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia and the sensational Sundar Singh. Both of his compatriots have more experience than him, but he has never let that affect his performance. Every time Ajeet Singh makes his way to the field event, he oozes confidence.

The 27-year-old's first taste of international victory came at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai. He bagged a bronze medal there to secure his place at the Paralympics 2021.

The Etawah resident further impressed with a gold medal at another event in China. COVID-19 derailed his preparations, but he remained fit by putting in some work at the gym.

Once normalcy resumed, Ajeet picked up from where he left off and won the Fazza Para Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year.

Can Ajeet Singh win a medal at the Paralympics?

Ajeet Singh has been exceptional ever since he entered the para-sports circuit in 2018. The Para Games in Tokyo will be his first entry at the event. He will face a tough test from some of the best throwers in the world, including Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

However, Ajeet has proven time and again that he is not afraid to compete on the biggest stage. His bronze medal at the World Championships and gold medal at the Dubai event are all testimony to his world-class potential.

In a selection trial held in Delhi, Ajeet threw the spear to a distance of 63.96 meters, just 0.1 meters short of the world record set by Jhajharia. However, the two-time Paralympic gold medalist bettered his previous world record by executing a 65.71-meter throw at the same event.

Getting the better of his Indian compatriots will surely be a humongous task for him. The 27-year-old will have to better his PB at the Games and only then will he have a chance of winning the gold medal.

While talking about beating his compatriots in Tokyo, Ajeet said:

"The fight for the gold medal will be among the Indians themselves as both my teammates are tough contenders. My mission will be to do better than those two and finish on top, that too with a world record."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee