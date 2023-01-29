“I’m just a skinny little girl” – When 26-year-old Allyson Felix opened up on winning gold in Women's 200m at 2012 London Olympics

Allyson Felix, a 10-time Olympic medalist, is one of the finest American track and field athletes. After adding all her medals from the World Championships and the Olympics, she has a total of 25.

In 2012, just after the London Olympics, Allyson Felix gave an interview on ABC News. They posted the interview video on YouTube. Back when Allyson Felix was just 26 years old, Felix was asked how she felt after becoming the most decorated Olympian in track and field events, and she said,

"That's crazy! You know I just remember, I'm just a skinny little girl with little legs and, you know, had this dream that I went after, and it's crazy that I'm here, you know, it's really a dream come true. It's been a lot of hard work but it's been a lot of fun as well."

Allyson Felix opens up about winning gold in the 2012 London Olympics

The most decorated track and field athlete, Allyson Felix, won three gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics. Her most special gold medal was her 200-meter win.

Just after the win, she gave an interview with ABC News. She was initially asked how she felt after winning gold in the 200-meter event. She said,

"So much! I mean like you said 'second' twice to the same person [Veronica Campbell-Brown]. It's been a bumpy road but it couldn't have made the moment so much sweeter."

Felix at the 2012 London Olympics

Later on, she was asked how that victory must be celebrated. She replied,

"I am looking forward to going back home and celebrating right now. I still have the 4 by 1 and the 4 by 4 left. So haven't done any celebrating here but hopefully, when I come home back to LA, we'll get out and get to have some fun."

Allyson Flexis was asked about qualifying for the Olympics, where she finished third, tying with Jeneba Tarmoh. She was forced to move forward after Tarmod stepped away from the tie-breaker. Felix was asked why Tarmoh took such a step.

"I'm not sure, you know. She felt that, that was the best decision for her. And it was unfortunate, because I do train with her, I care a lot about her and I really wish we could have battled it out. And had the run-off. But you know, that wasn't what happened. And from there, I just had to move on. This is the Olympics!"

Team USA with American flag in the 2012 London Olmypics

Allyson Felix was asked how she felt after winning gold minutes after fellow American athlete Brittney Reese won the long jump and Aries Merritt won the 110-meter, and she replied,

"So cool. I mean to look out and you just keep seeing the American flag. And people doing their victory laps and it was just such an amazing night. And it just pumped us up for the rest..."

Allyson Felix with a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Felix went on to compete in two more Olympics after 2012. She won two golds and one silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a gold and a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

