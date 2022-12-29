“They had no chance” – Fans react to Allyson Felix’s throwback race post

Ten-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix is one of the greatest American track and field athletes. She has a total of 25 medals after summing up the totals of the World Championships and Olympics.

Felix is very active on social media platforms. She has over 750K+ followers on Twitter. She recently posted an old video of herself from the 200-meter World Championships in 2005. Fans jumped into the comment box to have their say her on her throwback race post.

At the 2005 Helsinki World Championships, 19-year-old Felix won the 200-meter event to become the youngest world champion ever. Felix completed the race in 22.16 seconds, beating off France's Christine Arron and her fellow countrywoman Rachelle Boone-Smith. In her throwback race post, a fan commented on her praise, stating:

"They had no chance."

One commenter called her America's greatest female track star, the GOAT! There were a lot of comments praising her great run and appreciating her career.

Another fan wrote that they needed a biopic and documentary on Allyson Felix.

Rome @iamsaintjerome @allysonfelix We need a biopic and documentary fr @allysonfelix We need a biopic and documentary fr

There was also a comment that mentioned Veronica Campbell, who might have mistakenly switched her lane during the 200-meter World Championships 2005 event.

There was also a sweet and warm comment from a fan stating that whenever he sees this video, he feels it is the first time he has watched the event. He calls it "timeless and inspirational."

Victor Roman @vromanlaw @allysonfelix Every time I see this, it's like watching it for the first time. Just magnificent! Like watching an action figure. Timeless and inspirational! @allysonfelix Every time I see this, it's like watching it for the first time. Just magnificent! Like watching an action figure. Timeless and inspirational!

There was also a comment from a man who seems to be a track and field coach. He said that he has shown Allyson Felix's videos over the years while coaching his young female athletes.

Coach Jeff Bevers @CoachBevers @allysonfelix I have shown many of your videos to the young ladies i haved coached over the years. @allysonfelix I have shown many of your videos to the young ladies i haved coached over the years.

A fan, who calls himself a fellow sprinter, also got emotional, writing that every time he watches Allyson Felix run, it brings tears to his eyes. He called Felix special and thanked her for her career and for being herself.

SayWah? @I_luv_olympics @allysonfelix 🤩 Watching you run, always brought tears of joy to my eyes… and I’m a fellow spinter! You are so special Allyson. Thank you, not just for your career but also for being you. Watching you run, always brought tears of joy to my eyes… and I’m a fellow spinter! You are so special Allyson. Thank you, not just for your career but also for being you. @allysonfelix 🤩❤️ Watching you run, always brought tears of joy to my eyes… and I’m a fellow spinter! You are so special Allyson. Thank you, not just for your career but also for being you.

One fan mentioned Sydney McLaughlin in his comments. He stated that he loved the video and that his favorite athlete is McLaughlin, who has achieved greatness of her own. He later congratulated both the amazing athletes.

Jc @Whothehellisjc_ @allysonfelix I love it, one of my favorite athletes of all times @GoSydGo is and have become a greatness of her own!!! Congratulations to both you amazing athletes!!!! @allysonfelix I love it, one of my favorite athletes of all times @GoSydGo is and have become a greatness of her own!!! Congratulations to both you amazing athletes!!!!

Allyson Felix's career highlights

Allyson Felix is a 10-time Olympic medalist, six of her medals being gold. She made her Olympic debut in 2005 in Athens and won her first Olympic medal, which was a silver. Later, at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she added gold and silver to her name. London Olympics 2012 proved to be the best Olympic event of her career, fetching three gold medals.

Before retiring in 2022, Felix participated in her last Olympic event in Tokyo in 2021. She won one gold and one bronze medal to finally take her tally to 10 Olympic medals. She is probably the greatest track and field athlete in the USA.

Allyson Felix - World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

The Jesse Owens/Jackie Joyner Kersee Award, presented by the USA Track & Field to the selected athlete of the year, has been awarded to Allyson Felix five times. She initially received the honor in 2005. Subsequently, she received it in 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2015.

Few sprinters have had the chance to break Usain Bolt's world record, but Felix from the United States is one of them. She earned a gold medal at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, giving her a total of 12, surpassing the renowned Jamaican athlete's total during his long career.

Poll : 0 votes