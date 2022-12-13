When did Allyson Felix make her Olympic debut? What happened at the event?

Allyson Felix is an American track and field athlete who has won six Olympic titles and nine medals at the Olympics. At the Olympics and World Championships, she took home a mind-blowing 25 worldwide medals. Allyson is still perfecting her art and has a passion and tenacity that are only matched by the very best.

Athens was where she made her Olympic debut in 2004. She also won silver in the women's 200-meter sprint with a time of 22.18 seconds.

Allyson Felix's Olympics debut

Allyson Felix is a retired American track and field athlete named Michelle Felix, who ran the 100, 200, and 400 meters. From 2003 to 2013, she focused on the 200m, before progressively switching to the 400m later in her career. Felix is the 2012 Olympic 200-meter champion.

Women's 200m Semis

In 2004 in Athens, she participated in her first Olympic competition. She competed in 200m, where the US won the silver medal.

She finished first in semifinal 1 with a time of 22.36 seconds but lost to Jamaican Veronica Campbell, who won the gold medal with a time of 22.05. Nevertheless, she improved on her time from the quarterfinals with a 22.18-second run, which was 0.15 seconds quicker.

Over the Years

Since receiving a silver medal in 2004, Allyson Felix has won nine medals in total, six golds, and two more silvers. She won two Olympic silver medals and the 2012 Olympic title in her hallmark 200m race (2004 and 2008).

Although she specialized in the 400m afterward, Allyson was still able to win silver in 2016.

As a member of the US team, Allyson Felix earned five Olympic gold medals: three in the 4x400m in 2008 and 2016 and two in the 4x100m in the 2012 and 2016 Games. The record for the 4 x 100m still holds because of American participation in the Olympics in 2012.

The unquestionable GOAT

Allyson Felix, who is used to breaking Olympic records, is the only female track and field athlete to have won six Olympic gold medals, and she shares the title of most decorated female in track and field history with Merlene Ottey.

With 18 lifetime medals, 13 of which are gold, Felix is also the most decorated athlete in World Champions' history, male or female.

Currently doing

Along with her husband and fellow track and field athlete Kenneth Ferguson, Felix gave birth to their daughter Camryn on November 28, 2018. Additionally, the baby girl's delivery had issues even though she is currently in great condition.

Allyson Felix stated on Instagram that she is establishing her shoe and lifestyle brand named Saysh just days after qualifying for her sixth Olympic Games in the 400 meters.

Allyson has discovered a career outside the track, which she thinks is her real calling. She has made a name for herself as the founder and president of Sayash. It is a community-centered lifestyle brand for and by women. The brand focuses on plant-based protein bars.

She is also a member of the Right To Play board. Felix wants to spread awareness about neglected kids in underdeveloped areas. She sits on the board of directors for the organization. Allyson is an ardent supporter of childcare and women's justice.

