What does Allyson Felix's husband Kenneth Ferguson do for a living?

US sprinting legend Allyson Felix may have retired from the sport, but her legacy will always continue to live on. During her decade-long career, Felix became one of the biggest stars of track and field.

Despite her global popularity, she has always kept her personal life private so much so that her wedding date is still known to most. However, over the years Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson have shared pictures of each other and penned down sweet captions. The couple shares a daughter, Camryn, who was born in 2018 with whom Ferguson was often seen in the stands cheering for Felix.

Kenneth Ferguson was also a track and field athlete specialising in 400m sprint, 110m and 400m hurdles from Detroit. He won gold medals at the 2003 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships in 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay. He has also won the 2007 Adidas Classic.

However, like his wife, he too is very private person and has never shared much details about his life.

How did Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson meet?

Legendary US sprinter Allyson Felix and husband Kenneth Ferguson are high school sweethearts. having met at a championship in Palo Alto, California. Both were competing at the nationals as juniors at the time.

Ferguson shared a sweet memory of himself seeing Felix for the first time while wishing her on her birthday in 2019.

"In my eyes, you are exactly the way that you were when I saw you for the first time 18 years ago in Palo Alto .... Beautiful and fine!"

Later on, Felix went on the attend USC, and Ferguson became a student athlete for the South Carolina Gamecocks. They started dating in 2005.

Allyson Felix also mentioned their 'young love' in a birthday wish to Ferguson a few years back, where she shared some throwback photos.

"From young love to tons of unforgettable moments over the years ... I love growing with you!"

It's not known when they tied the knot, but they have been referring to each other as husband and wife since the mid-2010s.

After their daughter Camryn's birth in 2018, they renewed their vows in 2021 in a beautiful ceremony at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Ferguson shared a few pictures and videos of the function on social media and posted:

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to our family and friends for going out of your way to be here to celebrate with us for our vow renewal. It meant so much to look out and see all you guys laughing and enjoying yourselves. We hope you had fun, and we want you to know how grateful we are that you were a part of this day that was so important to us."

Allyson Felix opened up to People Magazine about how she and Ferguson maintained their relationship despite their busy schedules.

"I think it’s just important to really try to schedule time for ourselves. For me, it has been hard because a lot of that is asking for help sometimes, but it’s just – we have a great support system, and it’s amazing,"

Felix told People Magazine in 2020 that she would love to have more kids but her focus then was on upcoming tournaments.

"But definitely in the future I would love to grow our family,"

Nevertheless, Felix and Ferguson make a lovely couple.

