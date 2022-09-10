“On the other side of passion lies your purpose” - When Allyson Felix gave one of the most inspiring speeches to a group of students 

Allyson Felix recently called time on her career in competitive running, retiring as the most decorated American runner of all time.

Having made her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, Felix went on to dominate the track for nearly two decades. The runner capped her incredible career with a bronze medal at the World Athletics Championships in July.

However, the athlete is far from done. Allyson Felix has been a vibrant figure in the sports world both on and off the track. Despite quitting, she continues to inspire millions with her actions off track. Felix has been a voice for women's empowerment and mental health issues and has become an inspiration for thousands of aspiring female runners around the world.

She showcased the ability to inspire others at the University of Southern California, where she was invited as the commencement speaker.

Allyson Felix urges students to pursue their purpose

The five-time Olympian returned to her alma mater as the most decorated Track & Field Olympian in history. Allyson Felix gave one of the most inspiring speeches to the students present. In her speech, she explored the theme of passion and pursuit and emphasized the importance of following one’s true calling.

The runner drew parallels between herself and the graduating students and asked them to pursue their passion and find their purpose. Addressing the students gathered at the USC commemoration, Allyson Felix said:

“There are times when you’ll ask for change and there are times you’ll have to create it. Each one of us can create change. You don’t have to be an Olympian or even have your life all figured out to be able to start. When I was sitting in the seats where you guys are today at graduation, I was excited to pursue my passion."

"I wanted to win gold medals, I wanted to be the best but what all that led to was finding my purpose. It didn’t happen right away, it was a journey. I had so many defeats and failures, I had heartbreaks and all of those lessons helped me grow.”

Felix urged the students to make an impact on the world and added:

“It took me a long time to find my voice and that’s absolutely okay. On the other side of your passion lies your purpose so pursue it relentlessly. Focus and do the work that got you here. But do it all with the understanding that you can have a greater impact on this world."

"Don’t expect that creating change will be all about yourself because it’ll probably be to provide a better future for someone else, which is a beautiful thing. Remember, your voice has power and you have to use your voice even if it shakes… It’s important to live a life of purpose.”

It is pertinent to note that Allyson Felix continues to work in the sport despite her retirement from competition. Her contributions to the athletic mothers' community remain unmatched.

