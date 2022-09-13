“Doesn’t matter how fast you run it” - When Allyson Felix explored the ‘proper’ way to run the 400m dash

US sprinter Allyson Felix is one of the most decorated athletes in the world. Felix competed internationally in the 200m, 100m, and 400m sprints over the course of her legendary 19-year career, which included a whopping 11 Olympic Medals and 20 World Championship medals.

The 400m sprint is arguably the hardest sprint to compete in, which requires running two curves and two straight patches on the track. The event demands speed, stamina, endurance, rhythm, technical proficiency, and strategic thinking.

So, it is but obvious for budding athletes and track fans to wonder what it takes to run a perfect 400m dash. Well, who better to answer this question than the two-time Olympic medallist in the event, Allyson Felix?

In July last year, Felix sat down to answer track questions on Twitter with Wired for their YouTube channel. She answered a variety of track-related questions, right from why shin splints occur to why runners wear arm sleeves to why sprinters have bulkier upper bodies than distance runners.

But the first amongst the lot was, 'How do you run a 400m dash properly?'. And according to Felix, it was a "great question". She began her answer with a sentiment that most 400m runners will relate to.

"The 400m is one of the hardest events in track and field. It doesn't matter how fast you run it or how slow you run it. You are going to be in pain at the end,"

So, now that Felix has dispelled her fantasies of a painless 400m dash, she explains how to put together a basic plan to run a 400m.

"The best way to do it is to be able to come out at a percentage of your top speed. You don't want to run all out for the first 200 meters because you have to be able to last, and then you want to save something to be able to kick home with, and that's the hard part,"

As previously stated, there are numerous factors that go into running a 400m dash, making it a difficult event to compete in. But how do you ensure that all of these factors are running smoothly?

Felix has a very simple answer to it.

"A lot of that comes from your training. You know, have you done the work or have you not? If you have, you should be strong, you should be able to carry that pace on home. If you haven't, you might need to do some more base work to be able to handle that speed endurance and to be able to handle that amount of time sprinting,"

As the saying goes, your race performance is only a reflection of how hard you trained for it.

Is Allyson Felix the Beyonce of Track and Field?

US sprinter Allyson Felix is a track superstar. A four-time Diamond League champion, Felix has a track record for the history books. Well, she is in fact the athlete with the most gold medals in World Championships history.

When Allyson Felix sat down with Wired in July last year to answer track questions from Twitter, she replied to questions ranging from knowledgable to mildly controversial. There might have been a question about why sprinters and distance runners don't like each other.

The most amusing and sweet question Felix responded to was from a Twitter user who asked if she was the Beyonce of track and field.

It's even more amusing given that Allyson Felix herself looks up to the 28 time Grammy winner. She even has a lot of Beyonce songs in her playlist.

To the question, Felix chuckled, saying, "That's funny." But she had the most humble answer to give.

"I have no idea. I don't think I'm the Beyonce of track and field. I've been around for a long time, so I don't know if that qualifies me,"

Another Twitter user added to this question, asking if Felix is the Beyonce of track and field, then which 4x100m relay team is Destiny's Child, referring to the American girl group in which Beyonce was a member.

Felix was quick to respond, obviously naming the 2012 world record-breaking team.

"So Destiny's Child would definitely be the world record setting four by one, which would be myself, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight, and Tianna Madison,"

She further explained on why she chose this particular team.

"We had great chemistry. It was just, like, so light and effortless, when we went out in 2012 to set the world record, and so it's gotta be us,"

Getting small anecdotes from Allyson Felix herself is a dream come true, and the Twitter users who posed these questions certainly got theirs.

