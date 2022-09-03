Brussels Diamond League 2022: Final list of results and all winners 

After a successful outing in Lausanne, the Diamond League season 2022 headed to Brussels, Belgium. Athletes traveled to the Belgian city for the penultimate event of the 2022 Diamond League athletics season.

Ahead of the scheduled final stop at Switzerland’s Zurich, major action took place at the Brussels Diamond League on Thursday, September 2, and Friday, September 2. Around 85 medal winners from the Olympic Games, World Championships, and continental championships came together for this edition of the competition held at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Viewers were in for a treat as athletes put in some exciting performances, breaking 11 national and one area records. Among the big names was World 200m champion Shericka Jackson. The Jamaican was in stellar form, defeating her compatriot and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women’s 100m race. Jackson (10.73) edged past Fraser-Pryce (10.74), handing the latter her first defeat of the season.

Great Britain world 1500m champion Jake Wightman was another highlight of the event. The athlete set a personal best time of 1:43.65 to win the men’s 800m. Meanwhile, USA’s Erriyon Knighton took the victory in the men’s 200m with a time of 20.07 seconds. Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn showcased a stunning run as she set a meet record in the women’s 100m hurdles. She crossed the finish line in 12.27 seconds.

Two-time world champion Joe Kovacs of the United States was another athlete who set a meeting record. He set the pace by winning the shot-put competition, held at the city center on the eve of the Brussels Diamond League main competition.

Meanwhile, world silver medalist Jacob Krop of Kenya beat US champion Grant Fisher in the men’s 5,000m. US athlete Kara Winger won the women’s javelin throw setting a national and meet record. World 400m hurdles champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil extended his unbeaten run in the 2022 season.

Brussels Diamond League 2022 results

Men’s Shot Put

1. Joe KOVACS (USA)

2. Tom WALSH (NZL)

3. Jacko GILL (NZL)

Men’s 200m

1. Erriyon KNIGHTON (USA)

2. Alexander OGANDO (DOM)

3. Aaron BROWN (CAN)

Men’s 800m

1. Jake WIGHTMAN (GBR)

2. Djamel SEDJATI (ALG)

3. Emmanuel Kipkurui KORIR (KEN)

Men’s 5000m

1. Jacob KROP (KEN)

2. Grant FISHER (USA)

3. Nicholas KIPKORIR (KEN)

Men’s 400m Hurdles

1. Alison DOS SANTOS (BRA)

2. Khallifah ROSSER (USA)

3. Wilfried HAPPIO (FRA)

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Ernest John OBIENA (PHI)

2. Armand DUPLANTIS (SWE)

3. Christopher NILSEN (USA)

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Lázaro MARTÍNEZ (CUB)

2. Hugues Fabrice ZANGO (BUR)

3. Almir DOS SANTOS (BRA)

Women’s 100m

1. Shericka JACKSON (JAM)

2. Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE (JAM)

3. Marie-Josée TA LOU (CIV)

Women’s 400m

1. Fiordaliza COFIL (DOM)

2. Sada WILLIAMS (BAR)

3. Cynthia BOLINGO (BEL)

Women’s 1500m

1. Ciara MAGEEAN (IRL)

2. Laura MUIR (GBR)

3. Freweyni HAILU (ETH)

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1. Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN (PUR)

2. Tia JONES (USA)

3. Kendra HARRISON (USA)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Jackline CHEPKOECH (KEN)

2. Winfred Mutile YAVI (BRN)

3. Werkuha GETACHEW (ETH)

Women’s High Jump

1. Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH (UKR)

2. Eleanor PATTERSON (AUS)

3. Nicola OLYSLAGERS (AUS)

Women’s Long Jump

1. Ese BRUME (NGR)

2. Quanesha BURKS (USA)

3. Larissa IAPICHINO (ITA)

Women’s Javelin Throw

1. Kara WINGER (USA)

2. Haruka KITAGUCHI (JPN)

3. Adriana VILAGOŠ (SRB)

Diamond League 2022 will now head to Switzerland for the final stop of the season. The event at Weltklasse in Zurich will take place on September 7-8, 2022.

