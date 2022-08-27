Lausanne Diamond League: Final list of results and all winners

After a successful outing in Monaco, the Diamond League season 2022 headed to Lausanne, Switzerland. Athletes traveled to the Swiss city for the 12th stop of the Diamond League season.

Entering the business end of the season, Lausanne Diamond League action began on Thursday, 25 August. The competition began with a pole vault city event where Armand Duplantis emerged victorious. The rest of the event was held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium.

According to the schedule, the athletes competed in 14 disciplines in Lausanne. The highlight of the stellar event was record-breaking performances by stars including Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, Noah Lyles, Femke Bol, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, and Francine Niyonsaba.

The women’s 100 meters was a major highlight of the penultimate stage of the Diamond League 2022. Five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was forced to back out with an injury. With three-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified for a false start, it was American sprinter Aleia Hobbs who took the victory, clocking a time of 10:87, ahead of Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (10:88).

Meanwhile, in the Men’s 200 meters, double world champion Noah Lyles took the win. The athlete overtook the 400 meters specialist Michael Norman to repeat his result from 2019 in Lausanne. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3000 meters steeplechase, while Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra took the prize in javelin throw. The Indian athlete secured his place in the Diamond League final in Zurich with a dominating performance marking a throw of 89.08 meters.

📸 @matthewquine His first throw was all that was neededA magnificent 89.08m throw was plenty for @Neeraj_chopra1 to take things a little easier after that as he seals the #DiamondLeague win here at #LausanneDL His first throw was all that was needed 👊A magnificent 89.08m throw was plenty for @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 to take things a little easier after that as he seals the #DiamondLeague 💎 win here at #LausanneDL 🇨🇭📸 @matthewquine https://t.co/TsmVpowdUa

The Men’s triple jump saw three Cubans take the podium spots. Andy Diaz Hernandez won with 17.67 meters, followed by compatriots Lazaro Martinez (17.50) and Jordan Diaz Fortun (17.41). Meanwhile, the pole vaulters had a tough time due to the wind conditions at Luasanne. Slovenia’s Tina Sutej won with a leap of 4.70 meters, while Swiss Angelica Moser fell short of making it to the top four.

Lausanne Diamond League 2022 results

Men’s Pole Vault

1. Armand DUPLANTIS (SWE)

2. Christopher NILSEN (USA)

3. Ernest John OBIENA (PHI)

Men’s 200m

1. Noah LYLES (USA)

2. Michael NORMAN (USA)

3. Jereem RICHARDS (TTO)

Men’s 1500m

1. Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN (NOR)

2. Abel KIPSANG (KEN)

3. Stewart MCSWEYN (AUS)

Men’s 110m Hurdles

1. Rasheed BROADBELL (JAM)

2. Trey CUNNINGHAM (USA)

3. Grant HOLLOWAY (USA)

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

1. Soufiane EL BAKKALI (MAR)

2. Hailemariyam AMARE (ETH)

3. Leonard Kipkemoi BETT (KEN)

Men’s High Jump

1. Andriy PROTSENKO (UKR)

2. Mutaz Essa BARSHIM (QAT)

3. JuVaughn HARRISON (USA)

Men’s Triple Jump

1. Andy DÍAZ HERNÁNDEZ (CUB)

2. Lázaro MARTÍNEZ (CUB)

3. Jordan Alejandro DÍAZ FORTUN (CUB)

Men’s Shot Put

1. Joe KOVACS (USA)

2. Ryan CROUSER (USA)

3. Jacko GILL (NZL)

Men’s Javelin Throw

1. Neeraj CHOPRA (IND)

2. Jakub VADLEJCH (CZE)

3. Curtis THOMPSON (USA)

Women’s 100m

1. Aleia HOBBS (USA)

2. Shericka JACKSON (JAM)

3. Marie-Josée TA LOU (CIV)

Women’s 400m

1. Marileidy PAULINO (DOM)

2. Sada WILLIAMS (BAR)

3. Fiordaliza COFIL (DOM)

Women’s 3000m

1. Francine NIYONSABA (BDI)

2. Alicia MONSON (USA)

3. Beatrice CHEBET (KEN)

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1. Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN (PUR)

2. Tobi AMUSAN (NGR)

3. Tia JONES (USA)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

1. Femke BOL (NED)

2. Janieve RUSSELL (JAM)

3. Andrenette KNIGHT (JAM)

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Tina ŠUTEJ (SLO)

2. Nina KENNEDY (AUS)

3. Wilma MURTO (FIN)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Yulimar ROJAS (VEN)

2. Shanieka RICKETTS (JAM)

3. Maryna BEKH-ROMANCHUK (UKR)

📸 @matthewquine BrillianceANOTHER meeting record from Femke Bol 🤯She turns on the gas in the final 100m to glide to victory in the women's 400m Hurdles in 52.95 seconds Brilliance 👏 ANOTHER meeting record from Femke Bol 🤯She turns on the gas in the final 100m to glide to victory in the women's 400m Hurdles in 52.95 seconds 💨 #LausanneDL 🇨🇭 #DiamondLeague 💎📸 @matthewquine https://t.co/kteghjOeW1

After a successful event in Lausanne, the Diamond League 2022 will now head to Belgium’s Brussels for the 13th stop of the season. The event in Brussels will take place on September 2, 2022. Following this, the competition will return to Switzerland’s Zurich where the finals will take place on 7-8 September.

