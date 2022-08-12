Lausanne Diamond League 2022 dates, schedule, disciplines and more revealed

After a successful outing in Monaco, the Diamond League season 2022 will now head to Lausanne, Switzerland. Athletes will travel to the Swiss city for the twelfth stop of the Diamond League season. The event will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium.
According to the schedule, the athletes will compete in 14 Diamond League disciplines in Lausanne. Disciplines at the twelfth stop of the season will have seven men's and seven women's competitions. The women's 800 m and 4x100 m relay will also feature in the upcoming event.
Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming leg of the Diamond League.
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 disciplines
- 200 m (Men)
- 100 m (Women)
- 1500 m (Men)
- 400 m (Women)
- 3000 m (Women)
- 3000 m Steeplechase (Men)
- 110 m hurdles (Men)
- 100 m hurdles (Women)
- High jump (Men)
- 400 m hurdles (Women)
- Shot put (Men)
- Triple jump (Women)
- Javelin throw (Men)
- Pole vault (Women)
Lausanne Diamond League 2022 schedule
The Lausanne Diamond League will kick off on Thursday (August 25) with the men's pole vault city event. The event will take place at 18:00 local time (UTC+2). The schedule for the event is as follows:
- 18:10 800m Men
- 18:20 Triple Jump Men
- 18:20 100m B Women Heat III
- 18:25 100m B Women Heat II
- 18:30 100m B Women Heat I
- 18:40 1500m U18/U20 Men
- 18:50 1500m U18/U20 Women
- 19:00 200m Women
- 19:10 400m B Women
- 19:10 Pole Vault Women
- 19:25 5x80m Relay Youth Mixed
- 19:30 Javelin Throw Men
- 19:36 400m Hurdles Men
- 19:48 1500m Wheelchair Men
- 20:04 400m Hurdles Women
- 20:10 High Jump Men
- 20:12 800m Women
- 20:22 110m Hurdles Men
- 20:33 1500m Men
- 20:40 Triple Jump Women
- 20:43 3000m Steeplechase Women
- 20:59 100m Women
- 21:00 Shot Put Men
- 21:06 3000m Steeplechase Men
- 21:23 100 Hurdles Women
- 21:31 400m Women
- 21:42 200m Men
- 21:53 4x100m Women
Monaco Diamond League summary
The Diamond League heads to Lausanne from Monaco. The tenth stop of the 2022 season ended in Monaco on Wednesday (August 10). The event saw athletes take part in numerous high-stakes events including women’s 100m, men’s 200m and men’s 110m hurdles.
The Monaco Diamond League saw a dozen athletes crowned champions at the recently completed World Athletics Championships. Five-time and reigning world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made headlines in Monaco as she extended her glory run.
Meanwhile, the men's 200m event witnessed American world champion Noah Lyles set a meet record. He crossed the finish line at 19.46, ahead of teammates Erriyon Knighton and Michael Norman.
A key highlight of the event was the emergence of new world champion Faith Kipyegon. The Kenyan middle-distance runner clocked the second fastest time ever in the women's 1500m. She missed the chance to break Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 3:50.07 by just 0.30 seconds.
World 1500m champion Jake Wightman was another athlete who took the top points in Monaco. The British runner followed up his gold win in Eugene with a victory in the men’s 1000m. He crossed the line with a time of 02:13.9.
Men’s triple jump world champion Yulimar Rojas, high jump champion Mutaz Barshim and javelin throw champ Kelsey-Lee Barber also excelled in the field events.
Following the Lausanne leg of the competition, the Diamond League will head to Brussels, Belgium.