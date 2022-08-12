Lausanne Diamond League 2022 dates, schedule, disciplines and more revealed

After a successful outing in Monaco, the Diamond League season 2022 will now head to Lausanne, Switzerland. Athletes will travel to the Swiss city for the twelfth stop of the Diamond League season. The event will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the La Pontaise Olympic Stadium.

According to the schedule, the athletes will compete in 14 Diamond League disciplines in Lausanne. Disciplines at the twelfth stop of the season will have seven men's and seven women's competitions. The women's 800 m and 4x100 m relay will also feature in the upcoming event.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming leg of the Diamond League.

Lausanne Diamond League 2022 disciplines

200 m (Men)

100 m (Women)

1500 m (Men)

400 m (Women)

3000 m (Women)

3000 m Steeplechase (Men)

110 m hurdles (Men)

100 m hurdles (Women)

High jump (Men)

400 m hurdles (Women)

Shot put (Men)

Triple jump (Women)

Javelin throw (Men)

Pole vault (Women)

Lausanne Diamond League 2022 schedule

The Lausanne Diamond League will kick off on Thursday (August 25) with the men's pole vault city event. The event will take place at 18:00 local time (UTC+2). The schedule for the event is as follows:

18:10 800m Men

18:20 Triple Jump Men

18:20 100m B Women Heat III

18:25 100m B Women Heat II

18:30 100m B Women Heat I

18:40 1500m U18/U20 Men

18:50 1500m U18/U20 Women

19:00 200m Women

19:10 400m B Women

19:10 Pole Vault Women

19:25 5x80m Relay Youth Mixed

19:30 Javelin Throw Men

19:36 400m Hurdles Men

19:48 1500m Wheelchair Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Women

20:10 High Jump Men

20:12 800m Women

20:22 110m Hurdles Men

20:33 1500m Men

20:40 Triple Jump Women

20:43 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:59 100m Women

21:00 Shot Put Men

21:06 3000m Steeplechase Men

21:23 100 Hurdles Women

21:31 400m Women

21:42 200m Men

21:53 4x100m Women

Monaco Diamond League summary

The Diamond League heads to Lausanne from Monaco. The tenth stop of the 2022 season ended in Monaco on Wednesday (August 10). The event saw athletes take part in numerous high-stakes events including women’s 100m, men’s 200m and men’s 110m hurdles.

The Monaco Diamond League saw a dozen athletes crowned champions at the recently completed World Athletics Championships. Five-time and reigning world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made headlines in Monaco as she extended her glory run.

Meanwhile, the men's 200m event witnessed American world champion Noah Lyles set a meet record. He crossed the finish line at 19.46, ahead of teammates Erriyon Knighton and Michael Norman.

A key highlight of the event was the emergence of new world champion Faith Kipyegon. The Kenyan middle-distance runner clocked the second fastest time ever in the women's 1500m. She missed the chance to break Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 3:50.07 by just 0.30 seconds.

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman was another athlete who took the top points in Monaco. The British runner followed up his gold win in Eugene with a victory in the men’s 1000m. He crossed the line with a time of 02:13.9.

Men’s triple jump world champion Yulimar Rojas, high jump champion Mutaz Barshim and javelin throw champ Kelsey-Lee Barber also excelled in the field events.

Following the Lausanne leg of the competition, the Diamond League will head to Brussels, Belgium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar