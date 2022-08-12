Monaco Diamond League 2022 winners and all results revealed

After a successful outing in Silesia, the athletes arrived in Monaco for the tenth stop of the Diamond League 2022 season. Athletes took part in some of the much-awaited track and field events of the Diamond League 22 on Wednesday, August 10. About a dozen freshly crowned world athletics champions also participated in the event.

The women’s 100m, men’s 200m and men’s 110m hurdles were all highlights of the Monaco Diamond League. Notably, five-time and reigning world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continued her winning run. The Jamaican athlete soared to victory with a time of 10.62. Her teammate, Shericka Jackson, settled for second.

The men's 200m, the penultimate event of the stop, saw American world champion Noah Lyles set a meeting record with a time of 19.46. His compatriots, Erriyon Knighton and Michael Norman, followed him to the podium places. Meanwhile, new women's 1500m world champion, Faith Kipyegon, missed out on the world record by a narrow margin, clocking the second fastest time ever.

Coming on track with confidence in grabbing her second world title in Eugene, Kipyegon aimed to better Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba’s world record of 3:50.07. She missed the mark by just 0.30 seconds (3:50.37).

World 1500m champion Jake Wightman also put forth a dominant performance in Monaco. The Great Britain runner, who won gold in Eugene, repeated the result in the men’s 1000m with a time of 02:13.9.

Apart from track events, reigning men’s triple jump world champion Yulimar Rojas, high jump champion Mutaz Barshim and javelin throw champ Kelsey-Lee Barber made headlines on the field.

Monaco Diamond League 2022 results

Men’s 200m

1. Noah LYLES (USA)

2. Erriyon KNIGHTON (USA)

3. Michael NORMAN (USA)

Men’s 1000m

1. Jake WIGHTMAN (GBR)

2. Marco AROP (CAN)

3. Clayton MURPHY (USA)

Men’s 3000m

1. Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO (BDI)

2. Berihu AREGAWI (ETH)

3. Grant FISHER (USA)

Men’s 110mH

1. Grant HOLLOWAY (USA)

2. Trey CUNNINGHAM (USA)

3. Hansle PARCHMENT (JAM)

Men’s High Jump

1. Mutaz Essa BARSHIM (QAT)

2. Sanghyeok WOO (KOR)

3. Hamish KERR (NZL)

Men’s Long Jump

1. Maykel MASSÓ (CUB)

2. Miltiadis TENTOGLOU (GRE)

3. Marquis DENDY (USA)

Women’s 100m

1. Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE (JAM)

2. Shericka JACKSON (JAM)

3. Marie-Josée TA LOU (CIV)

Women’s 400m

1. Shaunae MILLER-UIBO (BAH)

2. Candice MCLEOD (JAM)

3. Sada WILLIAMS (BAR)

Women’s 800m

1. Natoya GOULE (JAM)

2. Sage HURTA (USA)

3. Olivia BAKER (USA)

Women’s 1500m

1. Faith KIPYEGON (KEN)

2. Heather MACLEAN (USA)

3. Elise CRANNY (USA)

Women’s 400mH

1. Rushell CLAYTON (JAM)

2. Janieve RUSSELL (JAM)

3. Gianna WOODRUFF (PAN)

Women’s 3000mSC

1. Werkuha GETACHEW (ETH)

2. Zerfe WONDEMAGEGN (ETH)

3. Elizabeth BIRD (GBR)

Women’s Pole Vault

1. Nina KENNEDY (AUS)

2. Sandi MORRIS (USA)

3. Aikaterini STEFANIDI (GRE)

Women’s Triple Jump

1. Yulimar ROJAS (VEN)

2. Shanieka RICKETTS (JAM)

3. Tori FRANKLIN (USA)

Women’s Javelin Throw

1. Kelsey-Lee BARBER (AUS)

2. Haruka KITAGUCHI (JPN)

3. Mackenzie LITTLE (AUS)

Wanda Diamond League @Diamond_League



Thierry Ndikumwenayo chases down Diamond Trophy holder Berihu Aregawi to clock 7:25.93 in the 3000m.



@chiaramontesan2

#MonacoDL

#DiamondLeague Diamond League record!Thierry Ndikumwenayo chases down Diamond Trophy holder Berihu Aregawi to clock 7:25.93 in the 3000m. Diamond League record!Thierry Ndikumwenayo chases down Diamond Trophy holder Berihu Aregawi to clock 7:25.93 in the 3000m.📷 @chiaramontesan2#MonacoDL 🇲🇨#DiamondLeague https://t.co/zuTqhczRq8

After a successful outing in Monaco, the Diamond League will now head to Switzerland's Lausanne for the 11th stop of the season. The event in Luasanne will take place on August 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12