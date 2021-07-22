Who is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce? Records, net worth, and Olympic performances

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is currently one of the most decorated female sprinters in the world. She has multiple world titles and Olympic medals under her belt. The 34-year-old is the second-fastest woman in 100m with a world-leading timing of 10.63 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the top athletes who will be headlining the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Who is Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was raised in an impoverished family in the community of Waterhouse near Kingston, Jamaica. She and her two brothers were looked after by their mother, Maxine Simpson, who worked as a street vendor.

Shelly-Ann was an athlete when she was young. While studying in primary school, she began running barefoot. After completing her primary school education, the youngster joined Wolmer’s High School, where she became active in youth athletics and won a 100m bronze medal at the age of 16.

After graduating from high school, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joined the University of Technology to acquire a degree in Bachelor of Science in Child and Adolescent Development. At university, she trained under Stephen Francis, former coach of her fellow countryman Asafa Powell.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's records

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the most successful Jamaican female athlete at the World Athletics Championships. She has bagged a total of nine world titles in 100m (4), 4x100m relay (4), and 200m (1). The 34-year-old is the only athlete to be a four-time world champion in the 100m sprint.

At the 2009 World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recorded world leading timing in the women's 100m sprint by clocking 10.73 seconds. In 2012, she shattered her own national record at the Olympic Trails with a timing of 10.70 seconds and became the fourth-fastest women's 100m sprinter.

On 5th June 2021, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set a world-leading record timing of 10.63 seconds at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston and moved up to second on the all-time list of fastest women's 100m sprinters in the world.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's net worth

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has an estimated net worth of US$ 4 million. Her source of income is mostly from brand endorsements and sports apparel company Puma.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Olympic performances

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made her Summer Games debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she scripted history by becoming the first Jamaican female athlete to win Olympic gold in the women's 100m sprint with a timing of 10.78 seconds.

At the 2012 London Olympics, the 34-year-old successfully defended her 100m title and also won two silver medals in the 200m and women's 4x100m relay. In the women's 100m final, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recorded the second fastest time in Olympic history by clocking 10.75 seconds.

With two consecutive Olympic titles in 100m, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered the 2016 Rio Olympics as the clear favorite to win a third consecutive gold medal. But the scenario was different in the final as she settled for the Bronze medal with a timing of 10.86 seconds, 0.03s behind silver medalist Tori Bowie of the United States.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualified for her fourth consecutive Summer Games at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning the 100m sprint by clocking 10.71 seconds at the Jamaica Olympic Trials.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce major challengers at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the clear favorites to win Olympic gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She will be featured in the women's 100m, 200m sprints, and 4x100m women's relay.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will face tough competition from her compatriot and defending 100m champion Elaine Thompson, Dina Asher Smith of Great Britain and USA's Gabrielle Thomas. Sha'Carri Richardson was supposed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but unfortunately she's facing a one-month ban for testing positive for Marijuana.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be 34-year-old's final Olympic appearance as she plans to bid adieu to her illustrious sprinting career after World Athletics Championships 2022.

