"I'm setting a target of 68m for the upcoming events": Kamalpreet Kaur vows to improve on her debut Olympic performance

After making the headlines with a 64m qualification throw, Kamalpreet Kaur finished in sixth position with a best of 63.70m in the finals of the women's discus throw in the Olympics 2021.

The finals were interrupted by rain which caused a break of momentum for not only Kamalpreet Kaur but all her competitors. Before the delay, Kaur managed a 61.62m throw on her first attempt and took a no-throw in the second.

For her third-round throw, Kaur had to clear the 61.80m mark to make it through to the final three rounds. She managed a throw of 63.70m. This was her best throw during the entire finals and put her in sixth place.

It wasn't quite the same for Kaur once the last three rounds got underway. She could only manage one legal throw in the next three attempts which got to a distance of 61.37m and had to settle for sixth place. Kaur missed her 64m qualification mark in the finals and was far off her personal best of 66.59m.

Wonderful effort, Kamalpreet Kaur! You can hold your head up high with the performance you’ve put up at your first Olympic Games! My best wishes for your road ahead. Keep training hard and I look forward to your performance at future tournaments.#Tokyo2020 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 2, 2021

Speaking to the media after the contest, Kaur said:

“Was nervous. From the very first throw. Then the rain happened and my confidence came down even further because I’ve always struggled in wet conditions."

Kaur, who has seen a meteoric rise in the sport, was not happy with her performance in the event. Kaur feels that the lack of experience cost her dearly at the Olympics. She said:

“No [I am not satisfied]. I threw 66m back home. The same throw would’ve got me a medal here. I had big plans for these Olympics. But the lack of international experience cost me here. Had I played a bit more internationally, I would’ve been better. Before this, I’ve only played at the international university games and at the Asian championships.”

Kamalpreet Kaur's tough journey to Tokyo

Kaur, however, highlighted that this does not take anything away from the occasion, and that today was a big day for her and her family. Kaur comes from a very small town in Punjab and had to face great hardships to reach the top level. Sharing her journey, she said:

“My journey has been tough. Nobody in my family knew anything about sports so it was tough to start. But as I got to know more, I started playing. When I started preparing for the Olympics, I didn't have a physio or nutritionist. It is a big day for them [Kaur’s family] and me. It’s a big feat to reach the Olympics. I wanted to take back a medal with me but God had other plans.”

Highlighting how she made it into the Sports Authority of India's program, Kaur added:

“When I gave the SAI trials for the first time, I didn’t get selected. So I shifted to a school [where I could train] to get selected by the SAI center in Badal because they had a very good diet plan.”

After her 64m throw on Sunday, Kamalpreet Kaur became only the second Indian female discus thrower, after Krishna Punia, to qualify for the finals at the Olympics. Krishna Punia has been a role model and an inspiration for the Punjab-girl. She said:

“She [Krishna Punia] is my inspiration. I get inspired by her. When she qualified in 2012, I saw her and took up the sport in 2013. She called me and wished me luck for today. I wish to fulfill her dream to see an Indian win a medal in track & field. I hope I can do it one day.”

On her fellow competitor and inspiration, Sandra Perkovic, Kaur said:

“She is a gold medalist from 2012 and 2016. I get inspired by her. When I qualified for the final, she came up to me in the dining hall to congratulate me. It was a dream come true to be able to compete with her. I lowkey felt sad when she missed a medal today.”

Kaur definitely feels disappointed after the Olympic let down but has her plans in place for the future. She is targeting the upcoming world championships, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. She said:

“I have qualified for the world championships. We have the Asian and Commonwealth Games coming up so I plan to do well there. I hope that I don’t get nervous in those competitions. I am setting a target of 68-69m for myself for the upcoming events.”

Kamalpreet Kaur has inspired a lot of young girls in her community with the success she has earned. She is a role model for many as she has reached the pinnacle of sports despite coming from a very small village. Her message to the young girls watching her back home is:

“I urge the young girls to take up sports. I request them to set aims and dreams, and have the courage to fulfill them. [They should] Work hard to do so.”

Kaur takes the Olympic experience in her stride and moves on. She is still young and new to the international circuit. With the talent and capabilities she has, Indian fans and her supporters will be confident of seeing the discus thrower among the medals one day.

