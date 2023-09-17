"I think I'm a tough cookie" - Elaine Thompson-Herah on claiming the bronze medal in Diamond League Finals

Two-time Olympic gold medallist, Elaine Thompson-Herah is proud of her third-place finish at the Diamond League Finale. On September 16, the 31-year-old stunned the world with another comeback performance after suffering from a series of injuries.

The Jamaican athlete has been persistently suffering from Achilles injuries, including a shin split and a knee injury for nearly five years. It hampered her performance and participation in crucial championships after 2022.

However, after making her comeback in June 2023, the Jamaican athlete won the bronze medal at the Diamond League Finale in Eugene, Oregon. In a neck-to-neck competition against competitors like Sha’Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Natasha Morrison, and many others, she clocked 10.79s.

Thomspon-Herah at Commonwealth Games: Day 9

On the other hand, first-placed Jamaican athlete Shericka Jackson clocked 10.70s and second-placed Marie-Josée Ta Lou ended with 10.75s.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on her bronze medal achievement, Elaine Thompson-Herah told Flo Track in a quick conversation:

"God is awesome you know a couple of seasons due to you know injuries and I think I'll overcome that time to come on down the track to be tough, I think I'm a tough cookie."

Furthermore, she analyzed the gradual improvement in her performance since her comeback:

“ I got four times, 11secon, 10.92, 10.84, 10.79 today to close up I think that is amazing I'm grateful to get those time to put me that position for next year so I'm really happy for that,” she said.

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s performances after her comeback

After a long break, Thompson-Herah first opened her 2023 season at the JAAA All-Comers Meet on June 26. The athlete comfortably won the 100m race, clocking 11.23s. Following the world championship in Budapest, she achieved the silver medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Days later, at the Zurich Diamond League, she achieved third place in a photo finish of 11.00s with Jamaica's Natasha Morrison.

Later on, she competed at the Gala dei Castelli 2023, achieving a season-best time of 10.92 seconds in the women’s 100m race. At the Brussels Diamond Meet, Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a season’s best of 10.84s.

Moreover, during an interview with "Real Talk with Tee," during the Zurich Diamond League, she shared that her husband Derron Herah was her biggest motivator.

“I was a little bit sad, but I think I bounced back from that thanks to my husband. He is a motivator who helps me believe in myself. He says, ‘We are going to finish this season.’”