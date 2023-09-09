“It’s double double” - Elaine Thompson-Herah discusses injuries and season in recent interview

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic 100-meter champion and widely acknowledged as the fastest woman on Earth, recently opened up about her injuries and her season in an interview.

Despite grappling with an Achilles issue that kept her from participating in the 100m and 200m events at the World Athletics Championships, Elaine Thompson-Herah expressed gratitude for her performance.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica competes during the Women's 200m Final

In the interview with Tee from "Real Talk with Tee," Thompson-Herah shared her joy at being in Zurich for the Diamond League final. She hadn't competed since her remarkable 10.54-second run at the Jamaican national trials, which marked the second-fastest time in history.

“I will say I’m good. Everything is going well so far. Coming from Budapest to come here, I can say it is the best. I will watch the clip to see if I can do any better. I have not raced since my national trials, and I think getting that run in the 4 by 1 helps me. I think I’m grateful.”

Thompson-Herah disclosed that she had been dealing with an Achilles injury that had a significant impact on both her training and performance. She described this period as challenging but mentioned that her husband played a crucial role as her secret source of motivation, making her bounce back from the setback somewhat easier.

“I got to pick up my chin’s spleen," she added. That couldn’t get me to do any work, but I still get to do my sports at national trials. I was a little bit sad, but I think I bounced back from that thanks to my husband. He is a motivator who helps me believe in myself. He says, We are going to finish this season. It’s not going to be a fast or a slow one, but this is going to help put me in a good spot for next year. I think I’m grateful for the results I had. I have a few more reasons to go. I can’t wait to be home to rest and come back again.”

When asked to share her personal best records for those who might not be aware, Thompson-Herah proudly mentioned her outstanding achievements at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s double double. It’s 10.54, and the 200 is 25.30,”

Elaine Thompson-Herah achieves personal best in Diamond League

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time Olympic 100-meter champion and the world's fastest woman, recently achieved a personal best in the Diamond League. In a remarkable performance in Brussels, Belgium, she clocked a season's best time of 10.84 seconds.

In this impressive feat, she outpaced her fellow Jamaican competitor, Natasha Morrison, and Britain's Dina Asher-Smith.

Elaine Thompson-Herah's performance underscored her dominance and remarkable consistency in sprinting. Notably, she ran 10.84 seconds with no wind aid, which is her quickest time since the 2022 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, where she ran 10.71 seconds.