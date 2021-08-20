'I will be giving my best to win it for my country' Sundar Singh Gurjar aims for a medal in Tokyo after the disqualification in Rio

Sundar Singh Gurjar is one of India's biggest medal prospects at the 2021 Paralympics. The 25-year-old has been in top form in the past year and will be determined to finish on the podium after the disappointing incident at the 2016 Rio Games. Sundar faced a horrific accident that forced him to move to para-sports in 2015.

The accident that changed Sundar Singh Gurjar's life

Sundar Singh Gurjar hails from a family with a rich sporting background. He used to train in shot put as a youngster but later switched to javelin throw on the advice of his coach. That move paid off well for him, as he was doing quite well as a thrower.

However, an accident at his friend's place changed Sundar's life. He was helping out his friend's family to move heavy metal sheets. A horrific accident befell him when a few sheets fell on him, resulting in the loss of his left hand.

He was only 19 years old back then. Sundar thought that his career as an athlete had come to an end. He locked himself up in his room for a month and kept crying about his ill fate. While talking about the incident, in an episode of the toughest men in India, Sundar said:

"I was in so much depression that I felt like committing suicide. First I used to compete in the abled category and now I am disabled, so I was hesitant to face people. I thought my career was over. I didn't leave my room for a month and kept crying inside my room day and night."

Sundar Singh Gurjar's comeback to sports

Sundar Singh Gurjar faced a lot of mental trauma after the horrendous incident. Later his coach came in and motivated him to pursue para-sports. In his very first trial for the World Championships in 2015, the Indian threw the javelin at a sensational distance of 62 meters.

From that very moment, there was no looking back for him. He knew after that throw that he was set for a great future in the sport. The youngster set out for the Paralympics 2016, as one of India's favorites to win the gold medal. However, he missed out on the call time and got disqualified from the games.

The incident was once again a huge setback for him in his career. Speaking about the disqualification to the Indian Express, Sundar said:

'It's been a huge struggle to reach here. I had lost all the will to live after the Rio incident. It took me four months to even get back to the training ground. I would go reluctantly, but then something would happen."

Sundar Singh Gurjar soaring to new heights after Rio disappointment

Just like the fighter he has always been, Sundar Singh Gurjar refused to stay down for long after the Rio setback. He competed in the javelin, shot put and discus throw events at the World Championships in 2017.

His hard work in preparing for all three events paid off really well, as he came home with a gold medal in javelin throw. Moving forward, the Indian also won a silver and bronze medal at the Asian Para Games in 2018. He triumphed in the discus throw and the javelin event, bringing double glory to India.

His performance at the international level has been nothing short of exceptional. Since he decided to pursue para-sports in 2015, his journey has been filled with tribulations. However, Sundar has always pulled off big comebacks. While talking about facing difficulties in life during episode 5 of the toughest men in India, Sundar said:

"One should never lose hope. A person should be determined to accomplish their dream. When a person decides he wants to do something, there is no force on earth that can stop him. But the thing about success is that you'll get it once or twice, but not over and over again."

Sundar Singh Gurjar's preparations during the lockdown

Sundar Singh Gurjar continued his training even during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The youngster took special permissions from Rajasthan's Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna, to train during the lockdown. He took great advantage of the opportunity he had been given and put in his best efforts for the Games. While talking about his chances of winning a medal on the Paralympic Committee website, Sundar said:

"I worked hard to reach here and if I can win a medal in Tokyo 2020, it will be an ultimate achievement for me. Be rest assured, I will be giving my best to win it for my country."

