IAAF CONTINENTAL CUP OSTRAVA 2018 - Americas claim the overall title after 2010

Hammer Throw Women

DeAnna Price upsets the World Record Holder to claim Gold in Hammer Throw Women

America triumphed at the Continental cup after 2010. America led by 12 points after day 1. Impressive performances from Christian Taylor and Catherine Ibarguen turned the game in favor of the Americans who ensured they won the mixed relay to tally 262 points to Europe's 233. Asia-Pacific who had their best performance at this year's game scored 188 and Africa finished 4th with 142 points. Taylor and Catherine were presented with batons made of handcrafted Bohemian crystals as memento's for their exceptional performances.

Representatives for the continents were responsible for playing the Jokers to double their points. The Americas Team captain is Mike Powell (Current World record holder in the Long Jump) and player representatives Christian Taylor and Catherine Ibarguen. Europe is led by Colin Jackson (Former World Champion and Olympic Silver medalist in 110m Hurdles) with Renaud Lavillenie and Katerina Stefanidi being their player representatives. Asia-Pacific is led by Jana Pittman (Former World Champion in 400m Hurdles) and represented by Abderrahman Samba and Dani Stevens. Africa's captain is Nezha Bidouane (Former World Champion and Olympic Bronze medalist in 400m Hurdles) and was represented by Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Julius Yego.

DeAnna Price of USA came up with a Championship record throw in the Hammer as Team Americas collected 7 points for the event. The Europe team played the Joker to double their points with the World record holder Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland in the fray. Unfortunately, she could throw the hammer up to a distance of 73.45 to come second.

Gold - DeAnna Price (Americas - USA) 75.46 (CR), Silver - Anita Wlodarczyk (Europe - POL) 73.45, Bronze - Na Luo (Asia-Pacific - CHN) 67.39.

Hammer Throw Men

Dilshod Nazarov of Tajikistan won Gold in Hammer Throw Men (Image Courtesy: IAAF)

Nazarov put his Asian Games disappointment behind to claim Gold. Poland's Wojciech who has a season-best throw of 81.85 could only haul the hammer up to a distance of 71.74 to finish in 6th place.

Gold - Dilshod Nazarov (Asia-Pacific - TJK) 77.34, Silver - Mostafa Elgamel (Africa - EGY) 74.22, Bronze - Bence Halasz (Europe - HUN) 74.80.

Discus Throw Men

Fedrick Dacres from Jamaica took Gold in Men's Discus

Dacres of Jamaica took the Gold and was awarded double points as they played the Joker to claim 16 points for Team Americas. The challenge for Dacres was from Gudzius who had only one legal attempt and lost the Silver by failing his 4th attempt. Denny of Australia took the Silver and Gudzius settled for Bronze.

Gold - Fedrick Dacres (Americas - JAM) 67.97, Silver - Matthew Denny (Asia-Pacific - AUS) 63.99, Bronze - Andrius Gudzius (Europe - LTU) 66.95.

Discus Throw Women

Yaime Perez won Gold in Women's Discus

Sandra Perkovic of Croatia would have been aghast with herself, after failing her attempt in the finals as she lost the Gold to the Cuban Perez. The format in the Continental cup is such that you would have to be at your best in the final throw. Asia-Pacific made a poor choice in playing their Joker in this event and failed to utilize it.

Gold - Yaime Perez (Americas - CUB) 65.30, Silver - Sandra Perkovic (Europe - CRO) 68.44, Bronze - Andrius Gudzius (Asia-Pacific - CHN) 63.34.

Javelin Throw Men

Thomas Rohler of Germany claims Gold in Men's Javelin

Europe dominated the Javelin event as Rohler and Jakub of Czech Republic had the best throws of the competition. Rohler was consistent and reserved his best in the last attempt to claim Gold. Asian Games Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of India had a disappointing effort to finish in 6th.

Gold - Thomas Rohler (Europe - GER) 87.07, Silver - Chao Tsun-Cheng (Asia-Pacific - TPE) 83.28, Bronze - Anderson Peters (Americas - GRN) 80.86. 6th Place - Neeraj Chopra (Asia-Pacific - IND) 80.24.

Javelin Throw Women

China's Huihui Liu won Gold in Women's Javelin (Image Courtesy: IAAF)

The Asia-Pacific team made the full utilization of their joker played in the Women's Javelin to gain 16 points. China's Huihui Liu threw the Javelin to a distance of 63.88 to take the Gold as Christin Hussong of Germany breathing down her neck till the end.

Gold - Huihui Liu (Asia-Pacific - CHN) 63.88, Silver - Christin Hussong (Europe - GER) 62.96, Bronze - Kara Winger (Americas - USA) 60.38.

1 / 6 NEXT