Is Rai Benjamin participating in World Athletics Championships 2022? Participation of 2020 Tokyo double medalist explored

When it comes to running, Rai Benjamin is one of the fastest sprinters out there, who specializes in the 400-meter hurdles. The 24-year-old athlete will get the chance to represent his country on home ground for the first time at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

The tournament will commence on July 15 and will draw to a conclusion 10 days later on July 24. The World Athletics Championship 2022 will take place at the University of Oregon’s renowned Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene.

Rai Benjamin at the World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

Rai Benjamin, along with his fellow US athletes Trevor Bassitt and Khalifah Rosser, is slated to take part in the 400-meter hurdles event at the World Athletics Championship 2022.

The heats of the 400-meter hurdle race in the men’s category will take place on the second day of the tournament - 16 July.

Rai Benjamin's podium finish is quite certain. However, the pain that he has been running through right after the US Championships 2022 might put a big question mark on his chances of winning a gold medal.

After his recent victory at the 2022 US Championships, where he completed the race in just 47.04 seconds, Benjamin said:

“No one really gives a s*** that you’re hurt – just come out here and do what you can do. This sport is so unforgiving; it doesn’t care who you are or what you’re doing. It’s a really rough year for the 400m hurdles, but I wouldn’t count the event out.”

With respect to the injury that Karsten Warholm, his toughest competitor from Norway, sustained, Benjamin commented:

“I know (Warholm will) be fine. I just won’t believe anything until we all show up and line up.”

Here are two 400-meter hurdle specialists that Benjamin fans should watch out for:

Karsten Warholm

The Norwegian athlete is the toughest competitor that Rai Benjamin will have to face in the World Athletics Championships 2022. He won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics with a record time of 45.94 seconds.

However, the hamstring injury that he sustained earlier in the previous month might hinder him from performing to his best. Speaking about his injury, Warholm commented:

“It’s clear that I need the time to be 100% ready for the competition.”

Alison dos Santos

Dos Santos is a Brazilian athlete who won the Bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo in 2021. Benjamin and Warholm’s injuries give the current fastest runner in the world a good advantage in rushing past them at the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In May 2022, Alison dos Santos commented on his toughest competitors and talked about his positive mindset towards the upcoming competition. He said:

“Benjamin doesn’t like to lose, and Warholm too. We all train so hard to win, so we need to have focus and think - ‘I’ll do my best here.' I feel ready for the championships now and it will be very exciting.”

