Is Yohan Blake going to Tokyo Olympics 2020? 

Two-time Olympic champion Yohan Blake will head to Tokyo Olympics 2020 as part of a strong 61-member Jamaican team. The 31-year-old will compete in 100m and 200m.

However, Yohan Blake caused a minor furore before heading to Tokyo with his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yohan Blake on COVID vaccine

Yohan Blake claimed last week that he was willing to skip the Olympics if he was forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Blake didn't specify the reasons for his stance.

"I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it, I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons," Yohan Blake had said to Jamaican daily The Gleaner.

Not getting the vaccine, however, hasn't deprived Yohan Blake of his third Olympic appearance. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has only 'encouraged' taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and not made it mandatory.

Yohan Blake's Olympic performances

Yohan Blake has won four medals from his two previous Olympic appearances.

In his Olympic debut in London, he won a two silver medals and one gold, the latter of which came in the men's 4x100m relay. The Jamaican team comprising of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt finished the race in a mere 36.84s to set a new world and Olympic record.

In the men's 100m, Yohan Blake qualified for the final with a 9.85s sprint in the semifinals 3. And in the finals, he ran a tight race against Usain Bolt before finishing second.

The two Jamaicans were neck and neck almost until the finish line. Usain Bolt finished the race in 9.63s against Blake's 9.75s.

Yohan Blake bagged his second silver in 200m. After qualifying for the 200m final with a time of 20.01s, Blake joined Usain Bolt in making it a fruitful outing for Jamaica. Bolt clinched the gold in 19.32s, while Blake came a close second clocking 19.44s and Warren Weir bagged the bronze with 19.84s.

However, Yohan Blake had a disappointing Olympics campaign in Rio. He returned with only one gold.

Blake failed to qualify for the 200m final as he finished a lowly sixth in semifinal 3. But he was good enough for the 100m final, finishing with a qualifying time of 10.01s in semifinal 3.

In the final, Blake finished the race in 9.93s, missing the bronze by 0.02s.

His only gold came in the men's 4x100m relay. Jamaica was represented by Asafa Powell, Yohan Blake, Nickel Ashmeade and Usain Bolt, and the four men finished the race in 37.27s to win the gold medal.

Yohan Blake is also a two-time world champion, and has two bronze medals from the Commonwealth Games.

What are Yohan Blake's chances at the Tokyo Games?

Yohan Blake clocked his fastest time this year to win the 100m at the American Track League in Atlanta, Georgia. He crossed the finish line in 9.95s.

However, the Jamaican sprinter will face cutthroat competition from the likes of Trayvon Bromell, Ronnie Baker, Andre De Grasse and Noah Lyles in Tokyo.

Usain Bolt has himself picked Trayvon Bromell as the favorite to win the men's 100m final. Ronnie Baker's personal best of 9.85s at the US Olympic Trials, behind Trayvon Bromell, makes him a sprinter to watch out for too.

Canada's triple-Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse warmed up for the Summer Games with an impressive showing at the Bislett Games Diamond League in Oslo. And Noah Lyles, currently the fourth-fastest 200m sprinter in the world, will be ranked No. 1 in the event.

But Yohan Blake does not want to return empty-handed.

"I am not leaving that stadium (Tokyo National Stadium) without a medal,” Yohan Blake has said.

