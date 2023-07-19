"It is crazy to think that we were almost not even in this finals" - Allyson Felix revisits 2016 Rio relay

There are always moments in an athlete's career that are extraordinary and they go back to them once in a while. Allyson Felix was recently seen revisiting the 2016 Olympics 4X100m relay qualifiers. Felix took to her social media to post a video of the qualifiers and react to it. She captioned the video, "One to remember."

The video features American athletes Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta, English Gardner, and Tori Bowie competing in the qualifiers. The retired sprinter describes how she felt the runner next to her coming closer and closer before bumping into Felix, making her lose the baton to the ground. Even after the mishap, the American team managed to qualify.

In the finals, the four Americans successfully clinched the gold medal in the 4X100m relay, with a timing of 41.02 seconds. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist expressed how unbelievable it was for them to be in the finals, given the incident in the qualifiers. Felix did not fail to mention the late Tori Bowie, describing her performance as 'Poetry in motion'.

"It is crazy to think that we were almost not even in this finals because of all the drama." Felix exclaimed. "Finally it was like, okay something went right in the Rio."

The 37-year-old also revealed that just two months before the Olympic trials, she had suffered a major ankle injury while training, resulting in the tearing of multiple ligaments. The injury prohibited her from walking, running, or doing anything. But Allyson Felix had committed herself to competing in the Olympics.

Allyson Felix's glorious journey

Felix on the podium at Tokyo Olympics winning gold in the 4x400m relay

Felix is one of the world's most decorated athletes. She is an 11-time Olympic medalist, representing the United States in multiple events — 200m, 400m, 4x100m, and 4x400m. She has won seven gold medals, three silver medals, and a bronze in the Olympics.

In addition, the American athlete has won 20 medals in the World Championships, including 14 gold medals, three silver medals, and 3 bronze medals. The 14-time World Champion has also been a gold medalist four times in the Diamond League series. These include three gold medals in the 200m category in 2010, 2014, and 2015; and one gold in 400m in 2010.

Allyson Felix's athletics career will always be remembered to be a legendary one, with a fair amount of credit going to her teammates for backing her up with their outstanding performances in relays.