Olympics 2021 javelin: Johannes Vetter admits to having "technical problems" after finishing behind Neeraj Chopra in qualification

Germany’s Johannes Vetter admitted to having some “technical problems” with his throw as he finished second-best behind India’s Neeraj Chopra at the javelin throw qualification event at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Wednesday.

The German athlete threw 82.04m, 82.08m and 85.64m in his three rounds to qualify with his last throw. The qualification mark is 83.5m.

Coming into the tournament, Johannes Vetter was the favorite to land the top spot on the podium in Tokyo. However, he was a shadow of himself in the qualification round today and failed to breach the qualification mark with his first two throws.

He took his time for the third throw and managed to send the spear past the 85m mark. However, even his best throw failed to seal him the top spot today as he finished second behind Neeraj Chopra.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Johannes Vetter said he had been struggling a bit with his technique for some time now. He said:

“The conditions are the same for everybody. I’ve been struggling a little bit with my technique for a couple of weeks and I am trying to fix it on to Saturday. I want to give my best on Saturday, and then we will see how far it goes.”

Dip in form for Johannes Vetter

Johannes Vetter said there is a lot of work to be done, with respect to his game and technique, before the final. He said:

“There are some technical problems which I have to fix right now. It's not right, it's not the same feeling as in May, June or July on. So yes, that's what I have to work for right now.”

The German athlete said although he was not at his best in qualifying, he is still staying focused. Vetter said the conditions, whether playing in an open stadium or a closed one, are the same. He added.

“I'm really focused on myself. It doesn’t matter if we are playing in a closed or an open stadium.”

India's Neeraj Chopra aced his first throw (86.65m) to advance to the final. Neeraj secured direct qualification with his first attempt, which placed him at the top of the charts in Group A.

