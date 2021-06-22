Kuortane Games 2021: Where to watch, schedule, live streaming details

The Kuortane Games 2021 are also known as the Midsummer race. They will be held on July 26 in Kuortane, Finland. The Kuortane Games 2021 is part of the domestic Motonet GP series as well as the international World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze series.

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a month away, the Kuortane Games 2021 will offer athletes a competitive field along with excellent match-practice. The participating athletes can look forward to a sneak peek of how competitive his event would be at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

There will be a special Indian interest in the Kuortane Games 2021 with ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra involved in the event. He will be up against a strong Johannes Vetter of Germany and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. Vetter has a season’s best of 96.29m as against Neeraj Chopra’s 88.07m. The duel between Vetter and Neeraj Chopra will be one to watch out for.

In the 1500m Germany’s Marius Probst and Canada’s Kieran Lumb will lead the field while in the women’s 200m it could be a faceoff between Kristina Knott of the Philippines and Jacinta Beecher of Australia.

Schedule of Kuortane Games 2021 (All times local time)

The Kuortane Games 2021 will be held on June 26. Below is the schedule of all events.

13:50 Men Pole Vault

14:05 Women Javelin Throw

14:30 Wheelchair Javelin Throw

15:25 Women Triple Jump

15:30 Men 1500 m Race B

15:40 Men Discus Throw

15:45 Women 800 m Race B

15:50 Women High Jump

16:05 Men 400m Hurdles Race A

16:15 Women 400m Hurdles Race A

16:25 Women Pole Vault

16:30 Men 100m Heats

16:40 100m Wheelchair racing

17:00 Women 100m Hurdles heats

17:00 Men Javelin Throw

17:05 Men Long Jump

17:15 Women 200m Race B

17:20 Women 200m Race A

17:25 Men 100m Final

17:35 400m Wheelchair racing

17:45 Women 800 m Race A

18:00 Women 100m Hurdles Final

18:15 Men 1500m Race A

Where to watch Kuortane Games 2021?

The Kuortane Games 2021 website will carry live results from the Kuortane Games 2021. The athletics body will also have a live streaming of the event. Social media accounts like Twitter (https://twitter.com/kuortanegames), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/kuortanegames/) and Facebook will have regular updates from the Kuortane Games 2021.

Tickets for Kuortane Games 2021

The tickets for Kuortane Games 2021 can be purchased from their official website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there would not be any seating tickets sold. However, fans can buy "block tickets" in which they can choose the seating in their block. VIP tickets start at 80 Euros while basic tickets start at 35 Euros, in Block 1 and main auditorium. Tickets are priced at 26 Euros in the other auditoriums.

