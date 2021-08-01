LGBT activist Raven "Hulk" Saunders clinches Olympics 2021 shot put silver in style

With her designer masks and colored hair, Raven Saunders has captured the attention of fans and media at the 2021 Olympics. The American also captured a silver medal for herself in the women's shot put final with a 19.79m throw.

She signed off from the competition in style, but not before giving a few poses and dance moves for the shutterbugs. The occasion certainly called for it.

When you've got shot put qualifying at 7, but gotta take down Gotham at 9. pic.twitter.com/3DfHeAIUyK — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 30, 2021

But for Raven Hulk Saunders, a staunch activist and member of the LGBT community, the road to glory has been tough.

Raven Saunders' inspiring journey to the Olympics

In 2018, Raven Saunders was suffering from depression. Things got so bad that she was contemplating suicide and almost drove off the edge of a bridge in Mississippi. A text message to a therapist is what saved her from going through with the plan.

Saunders grew up in South Carolina and had been a physically strong athlete since her schooling days. This allowed her to take up the sport of shot put. The sport came naturally to her and she excelled at it.

She won at various NCAA competitions and secured medals for herself. It wasn't long before she made it into Team USA for the Rio Olympics in 2016. She finished fifth and fell short of a medal, but it was a promising debut nonetheless. However, post the Rio Olympics, things became extremely difficult for her.

She felt burdened by the expectations that followed her Olympic performance. The fact that she hid her sexual orientation did not help either. But Saunders decided to end all of that by sharing her experience with the world. This helped fight her low phases and start the process of recovery.

She now continues to advocate for mental well being and is an example to look up to for many young girls. She also feels indebted to the people who helped in her journey and allowed Saunders to pursue her dream of being able to compete at the Olympics.

I just wanna give a s/o to older lesbians. Ik many of you weren’t allowed to grow up and live in your truth but you are greatly appreciated!!! -Signed a Flaming Gay — Raven HULK Saunders (@GiveMe1Shot) July 29, 2021

