London/Gateshead Diamond League 2021: When and where to watch, event timings and live streaming details

The London/Gateshead Diamond League (also known as the British Grand Prix 2021) will feature a star-studded line-up, similar to Tokyo Olympics 2020, at Gateshead on July 13.
The London/Gateshead Diamond League is the last competitive tournament before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Leading the field are world champions Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Dina Asher-Smith, Johannes Vetter, Sifan Hassan, Keshorn Walcott, Katerina Stefanidi, Omar McLeod and Trayvon Bromell who have humongous experience of stepping up when it matters.
Also, what makes the London/Gateshead Diamond League interesting is the fact that all athletes combined have a total of close to 150 world and Olympic medals among them. It gives us a sneak peek into the quality of the field, which is only second to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in recent times.
The London/Gateshead Diamond League will commence on July 13 with the 100m mixed category and will culminate with the men’s 3,000m race.
When and where to watch London/Gateshead Diamond League
Live results from the London/Gateshead Diamond League can be viewed across several media. The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream the London/Gateshead Diamond League. Several broadcasters across continents will have a live telecast of the London/Gateshead Diamond League as well.
Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela
Match TV: Russia
A1 BULGARIA Sport Max: Bulgaria
ERT: Greece
BBC: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man
C MORE - TV4 /SVT: Sweden
CBC: Canada
CCTV: China, Macao
Ceska Televize: Czech Republic
Charlton: Israel
Cineplex: Thailand
Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
SKY- Mexico (Nova vision): Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic
Fox Sports: Australia
Globo / Band Sports: Brazil
Ziggo Sports /NOS: The Netherlands
Measat: Malaysia
Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable: Vietnam
NBC Sports: USA
Nent: Denmark
Nordic Entertainment: Iceland
NRK: Norway
Sky: Italy and the Vatican City
RTVS: Slovakia
S Sport: Turkey
Sky Deutschland: Germany
Spark: New Zealand
Sport TV Portugal: Portugal
CANAL +: France, Monaco
SRG: Switzerland
Starhub: Singapore
Tele Red: Argentina
Movistar: Spain
Supersport: African continent
Polsat: Poland
SPORTKLUB: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia
VRT: Belgium
MTV: Finland
Sentana: Ukraine
Belarus Sport: Belarus
If one is unable to tune into a broadcast, live results from the London/Gateshead Diamond League will also be updated on the official Diamond League page (https://london.diamondleague.com/home/) while the social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) will have regular updates.
Event timings of London/Gateshead Diamond League
The London/Gateshead Diamond League will commence at 1725 hrs with the 100m mixed category race and ends at 2048hrs with the 3,000m men’s race.
The event timings are given below.
(All timings in local time)
17:25: 100m Mixed Category Men
17:35: 100m Mixed Category Women
17:45: 400m Men
17:51: Men's Triple Jump
17:54: Men's High Jump
17:58: 400m B Women
18:08: 100m B Men
18:18: 100m Women
18:28: 400m Men
18:41: Emsley Carr Mile
18:57: Women's Pole Vault
19:03: Women's 400m Hurdles
19:16: Women's 200m
19:22: Men's Javelin
19:25: Men's 100m
19:36: Women's Long Jump
19:38: Men's 110m Hurdles
19:47: Women's 100m Hurdles
19:55: Men's 800m
20:04: Millicent Fawcett Mile
20:15: Women's 400m
20:27: 4x100m Men
20:36: 4x100m Women
20:48: Men's 3000m
