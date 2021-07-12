London/Gateshead Diamond League 2021: When and where to watch, event timings and live streaming details

The London/Gateshead Diamond League (also known as the British Grand Prix 2021) will feature a star-studded line-up, similar to Tokyo Olympics 2020, at Gateshead on July 13.

The London/Gateshead Diamond League is the last competitive tournament before the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Leading the field are world champions Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Dina Asher-Smith, Johannes Vetter, Sifan Hassan, Keshorn Walcott, Katerina Stefanidi, Omar McLeod and Trayvon Bromell who have humongous experience of stepping up when it matters.

Read: Why is Justin Gatlin not a part of the USA team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Also, what makes the London/Gateshead Diamond League interesting is the fact that all athletes combined have a total of close to 150 world and Olympic medals among them. It gives us a sneak peek into the quality of the field, which is only second to the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in recent times.

The London/Gateshead Diamond League will commence on July 13 with the 100m mixed category and will culminate with the men’s 3,000m race.

When and where to watch London/Gateshead Diamond League

Live results from the London/Gateshead Diamond League can be viewed across several media. The Diamond League’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos) will live stream the London/Gateshead Diamond League. Several broadcasters across continents will have a live telecast of the London/Gateshead Diamond League as well.

Wanda Diamond League YouTube/Facebook: Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela

Also Read: Usain Bolt picks his rightful heir for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Match TV: Russia

A1 BULGARIA Sport Max: Bulgaria

ERT: Greece

BBC: United Kingdom, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man

C MORE - TV4 /SVT: Sweden

CBC: Canada

CCTV: China, Macao

Ceska Televize: Czech Republic

Charlton: Israel

Cineplex: Thailand

Flow Sports: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba), Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands

SKY- Mexico (Nova vision): Mexico, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic

Fox Sports: Australia

Globo / Band Sports: Brazil

Ziggo Sports /NOS: The Netherlands

Measat: Malaysia

Mono Streaming / Saigon Tourist Cable: Vietnam

NBC Sports: USA

Nent: Denmark

Nordic Entertainment: Iceland

Also Read: Top five male contenders for 100m title at Tokyo Olympics

NRK: Norway

Sky: Italy and the Vatican City

RTVS: Slovakia

S Sport: Turkey

Sky Deutschland: Germany

Spark: New Zealand

Sport TV Portugal: Portugal

CANAL +: France, Monaco

SRG: Switzerland

Starhub: Singapore

Tele Red: Argentina

Movistar: Spain

Supersport: African continent

Polsat: Poland

SPORTKLUB: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia

VRT: Belgium

MTV: Finland

Sentana: Ukraine

Belarus Sport: Belarus

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Is it a disadvantage to swim in the outer lanes?

If one is unable to tune into a broadcast, live results from the London/Gateshead Diamond League will also be updated on the official Diamond League page (https://london.diamondleague.com/home/) while the social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) will have regular updates.

Event timings of London/Gateshead Diamond League

The London/Gateshead Diamond League will commence at 1725 hrs with the 100m mixed category race and ends at 2048hrs with the 3,000m men’s race.

The event timings are given below.

(All timings in local time)

17:25: 100m Mixed Category Men

17:35: 100m Mixed Category Women

17:45: 400m Men

17:51: Men's Triple Jump

17:54: Men's High Jump

17:58: 400m B Women

18:08: 100m B Men

18:18: 100m Women

18:28: 400m Men

Also read: 5 longest-standing Olympic records to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

18:41: Emsley Carr Mile

18:57: Women's Pole Vault

19:03: Women's 400m Hurdles

19:16: Women's 200m

19:22: Men's Javelin

19:25: Men's 100m

19:36: Women's Long Jump

19:38: Men's 110m Hurdles

19:47: Women's 100m Hurdles

19:55: Men's 800m

20:04: Millicent Fawcett Mile

20:15: Women's 400m

20:27: 4x100m Men

20:36: 4x100m Women

20:48: Men's 3000m

Also read: What makes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce so fast?

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee