"Milkha Singh will be smiling up there": Twitter lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in Athletics

India's long wait for a gold in athletics at the Olympics has finally come to an end. The sensational Neeraj Chopra looked solid right from the very start. He threw the javelin at a distance of 87.07 meters, to bag the first spot right on his very first attempt.
Knowing that he was in complete control, Chopra came in for his second attempt. The Indian then recorded a humongous 87.57-meter throw to finish the first round of the finals on top. Here's more on what happened during the event.
Neeraj Chopra wins gold at the biggest stage of them all
The Indian had the gold sealed in his first two attempts. However, he knew that Vetter was still a part of the competition and the German's ability is known to everyone. To everyone's surprise, Vetter had one of the most disappointing performances of his career.
The World No.1 only had one legal throw, of 82.52 meters, which is awfully short of his personal best. Once Vetter was out, it was more of a matter of time before Neeraj sealed the gold. He didn't have a great Round 2 performance, but his brilliance in the first two throws was enough to seal the gold medal.
Fans react to Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal victory
Neeraj Chopra's performance at the 2021 Olympics was easily one of the best individual performance by an Indian on the biggest stage. He worked hard towards his goal and made an entire nation proud today.
Chopra's gold medal will definitely inspire a whole generation of athletes in the country. His gold had the whole of India go crazy on social media. Fans were ecstatic to have finally won a gold medal for the first time since 2008 in the Summer Games. Messages of love and appreciation for Neeraj Chopra flooded Twitter after the historic triumph. Here are a few of the best reactions: