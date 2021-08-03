Olympics 2021 men's javelin finals: Automatic qualifications cutoff revealed for Neeraj Chopra's event

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will be in action on Wednesday, August 4, in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The automatic qualification mark to enter the final will be 83.50m, or the 12 best performers will advance to the final.

Neeraj Chopra is pitted in Group A along with his rival, Germany’s Johannes Vetter. Given the Indian's current form, he will, in all probability, go through to the final.

India’s Shivpal Singh is in Group B and has a personal best throw of 86.23m. He too should be in contention for a place in the final. However, he has to better his season’s best of 81.63 to be eligible for qualification.

Neeraj Chopra will be 15th on the order. His best throw is 88.07m, registered at the Indian Grand Prix earlier this year.

A total of 32 athletes will take part in the qualification rounds, with 16 in each group.

Shivpal Singh is sixth in Group B.

Neeraj Chopra vs Johannes Vetter - A contest to watch out for

The world record in the event belongs to Jan Zelezny who threw 98.48m in 1996. Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen holds the Olympic record with a throw of 90.57m in the Beijing Olympics 2008.

The world record could be in danger if Germany’s Johannes Vetter improves upon his personal best of 97.76m, recorded in Poland last year. Vetter has a season’s best of 96.29m.

Neeraj Chopra and Johannes Vetter last competed at the Kourtane Games where Vetter finished at the top with a massive 93.59m throw. Neeraj finished third with 86.79m.

Incidentally, Johannes Vetter is the only athlete to have breached the 90m barrier in the last 24 months. He has done it 18 times in the past.

The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is Neeraj Chopra’s best chance of winning an elusive athletics medal for India. His rival and defending champion Thomas Roehler is out of the Olympics due to a back injury. The German's pull-out has raised Neeraj Chopra’s medal hopes.

After the qualifying round on August 4, the javelin throwers will compete in the final on August 7.

