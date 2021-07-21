Neeraj Chopra's challengers: 5 Javelin throwers to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra could end India's long wait for an Olympic medal in athletics. The 23-year-old will represent India in the men's javelin throw, along with Shivpal Singh.

In 2016, Neeraj Chopra set a new record at the U-20 World Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland with an impressive throw of 86.48m. However, he missed the Olympic qualification cut-off date by a few days.

It hurt him even more when Keshorn Walcott won bronze in the men's javelin throw at the Rio Games with a throw of 85.38m.

Since then, Neeraj Chopra has won gold medals at the 2016 South Asian Games, 2017 Asian Championships, 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games.

Neeraj Chopra registered his personal best of 88.07m in March this year. The throw placed him fourth on the world list and made him a bright medal prospect.

However, he will have to bring out his absolute best at the Tokyo Games to claim a medal.

Neeraj Chopra's Challengers at Tokyo Olympics

#1. Johannes Vetter

Johannes Vetter

Germany's Johannes Vetter was fourth in Rio 2016. He won gold at the 2017 World Athletic Championships with a throw of 89.89m.

But Johannes Vetter made himself the favorite for Tokyo Olympics with a monster throw of 97.76 at the 2020 Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Poland. His best throw of 2021 is 96.29m. He is the only man in the world to have thrown beyond 90m in the past 24 months.

#2. Keshorn Walcott

Keshorn Walcott

Keshorn Walcott claimed gold in the men's javelin throw when he was still under 20. He is the youngest ever javelin gold medalist. That feat came nine years ago in London, but Keshorn Walcott is still going strong. He won bronze in Rio with a throw of 85.38m. Keshorn Walcott is surely hungry for a third Olympic medal.

This year, he has recorded a best throw of 89.12m. His personal best throw is 90.16m, but that was recorded more than six years ago. Though ranked No. 10 currently, he will surely be one of the favorites to climb the podium.

#3. Marcin Krukowski

Marcin Krukowski

Marcin Krukowski is the Polish record holder with a best throw of 89.55m. This is also the second-best throw recorded this year. At the Gateshead Diamond League, Marcin Krukowski recorded 82.61m to clinch gold. Though he does not have a medal to show for his prowess, the world No. 6 has plenty of top-flight experience as a two-time world finalist.

#4. Gatis Čakšs

Gatis Čakšs

Latvian Gatis Čakšs' best throw this year was 87.57m. It is the fifth best throw recorded in 2021, just 0.5m short of Neeraj Chopra's best.

Gatis Čakšs has won Latvia's National Championship in 2019, 2020 and 2021 with throws of 83.72m, 83.80m and 81.96m respectively. If he finds his rhythm in Tokyo, he could be a big problem for Neeraj Chopra.

#5. Andrian Mardare

Andrian Mardare (Credits: Foxyadcom Twitter)

Moldova's Andrian Maradare recorded his personal best of 86.66m in May this year. It was the sixth-best throw recorded this year. He is also a national record holder whose personal bests have been consistently above 83m since 2017. He could pose a serious challenge to Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics.

Edited by SANJAY K K