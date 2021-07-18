Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch the Indian javelin star. Event schedule and timings (IST)

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a top contender for a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This will be a maiden appearance at the Games for the 23-year-old.

In 2020, Neeraj Chopra cleared the Olympic cut of 85m. He did it with a fine throw at a distance of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Panipat native has been in remarkable form over the last few years. At the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2018, Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal in each event and later shattered a national record. He threw at a distance of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix in March 2021 to break his own national record.

Among his recent standout performances, Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Federation Cup with an effort of 87.80 meters.

He did not compete in 2020 due to restrictions put in place on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of his journey to Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra toured the European nations and participated in the Kuortane Games to brush up his skills ahead of the mega event.

The Indian Army Naib Subedar has got eyes set on an Olympic medal. His top rival and defending champion Thomas Roehler won't be going to Tokyo due to a back injury. The German's pullout has served to raise Neeraj's medal hopes even higher.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw schedule and timings (IST)

August 4: Men's Decathlon 100m, Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round, Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, Men's Decathlon Long Jump, Men's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony, Women's Heptathlon High Jump, Women's Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony, Women´s 800m Victory Ceremony, Men's 110m Hurdles Semifinals, Women's 400m Hurdles Final, Men's Decathlon Shot Put, Women's 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony - 5:30am (IST) onwards.

August 5: Men's Shot Put Victory Ceremony, Men's Triple Jump Victory Ceremony, Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women's Pole Vault Final, Women's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men's 1500m Semifinals, Men's 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony Men's 400m Final, Women´s Heptathlon 800m, Men's Decathlon 1500m - 15:30pm (IST) onwards

August 6: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women's Javelin Throw Final, Men's 5000m Final, Women's 400m Final, Women's 1500m Final, Women's 4x100m Relay Final, Men's 4x100m Relay Final - 16:20pm (IST) onwards

August 7: Women's High Jump Final, Women's 10,000m Final, Men's Javelin Throw Final, Women's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony, Men's 1500m Final, Women's 10,000m Victory Ceremony, Men's 1500m Victory Ceremony, Women's 4x400m Relay Final, Men's Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony, Men's 4x400m Relay Final - 15:30pm (IST) onwards.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw live streaming

Viewers in India can watch every Tokyo Olympic sporting event live on the Sony Sports Network, with live broadcasts to be available in different languages. The action can also be followed on Doordarshan but only for events featuring Indian participation.

The audience can also live stream the event on the Sony Liv app.

