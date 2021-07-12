Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast schedule India: where to watch, timings, and more details

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to take place from 24th July 2021 to 8th August 2021. The quadrennial event in Japan was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.
Fans across the world are excited to see their favorite athletes participating in their respective events and vie for an Olympic medal. The Tokyo Olympics organizers have recently made an important decision that the event will take place behind closed doors because of COVID-19 emergence during the Games.
Athletes around the world are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Over 11,500 athletes will be featured at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan later this month.
From India, around 124 athletes will be competing in 18 sporting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The first batch of the Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on 16th July 2021.
Broadcast schedule and timings (IST) for the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Archery:
23rd July 2021, Friday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Badminton:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 2nd August 2021, Monday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Beach Volleyball:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 7th August 2021, Friday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Boxing:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 7:30 am IST onwards
Fencing:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Equestrian:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 1:30 pm IST onwards
Basketball:
25th July 2021, Sunday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 6:30 am IST onwards
Volleyball:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Field Hockey:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 6:00 am IST onwards
Gymnastics:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 3rd August 2021, Tuesday - 6:30 am IST onwards
Handball:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Judo:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 7:30 am IST onwards
Rowing:
23rd July 2021, Friday - 30th July 2021, Friday - 5:00 am IST onwards
Shooting:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 2nd August 2021, Monday - 5:00 am IST onwards
Softball:
21st July 2021, Wednesday - 27th July 2021, Tuesday - 5:30 am to 1:30 pm
Tennis:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 7:30 am onwards
Table Tennis:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 5:30 am onwards
Water Polo:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 10:30 am onwards
Weightlifting:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 4th August 2021, Wednesday - 6:20 am onwards
Sailing:
25th July 2021, Sunday - 4th August 2021, Wednesday - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm IST
Skateboarding:
25th July 2021, Saturday - 5th August 2021, Wednesday - 5:30 am to 10:25 am IST
Football:
21st July 2021, Wednesday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 1:00 pm IST onwards
Surfing:
25th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 3:30 am IST onwards
Swimming:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 3:30 pm IST onwards
Cycling Road:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 28th July 2021, Wednesday - 7:30 am IST onwards
Taekwondo:
24th July 2021, Saturday - 27th July 2021, Tuesday - 6:30 am IST onwards
Diving:
25th July 2021, Sunday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 11:30 am IST onwards
Triathlon:
26th July 2021, Monday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 3:00 am onwards
Rugby:
26th July 2021, Monday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Track and Field:
30th July 2021, Friday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards
Wrestling:
1st August 2021, Sunday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 7:30 am IST onwards
Cycling Track:
2nd August 2021, Monday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 12:00 pm onwards
Artistic Swimming:
2nd August 2021, Monday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 4:00 pm to 6:15 pm IST
Sport Climbing:
3rd August 2021, Tuesday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 1:30 pm IST onwards
Karate:
5th August 2021, Thursday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 6:30 am onwards IST
Live streaming details for the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Viewers in India can watch all the live action of every sporting event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also watch the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
