Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast schedule India: where to watch, timings, and more details

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is scheduled to take place from 24th July 2021 to 8th August 2021. The quadrennial event in Japan was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Fans across the world are excited to see their favorite athletes participating in their respective events and vie for an Olympic medal. The Tokyo Olympics organizers have recently made an important decision that the event will take place behind closed doors because of COVID-19 emergence during the Games.

Athletes around the world are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Over 11,500 athletes will be featured at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan later this month.

From India, around 124 athletes will be competing in 18 sporting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The first batch of the Indian contingent is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on 16th July 2021.

In the interest of health and safety, the Tokyo Organising Committee has decided to ask the public to refrain from spectating on roadsides during the forthcoming Olympic Cycling Road and Triathlon events.



Broadcast schedule and timings (IST) for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Archery:

23rd July 2021, Friday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Badminton:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 2nd August 2021, Monday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Beach Volleyball:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 7th August 2021, Friday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Boxing:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 7:30 am IST onwards

Fencing:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Equestrian:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 1:30 pm IST onwards

Basketball:

25th July 2021, Sunday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 6:30 am IST onwards

Volleyball:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Field Hockey:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 6:00 am IST onwards

Gymnastics:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 3rd August 2021, Tuesday - 6:30 am IST onwards

Handball:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Judo:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 7:30 am IST onwards

Rowing:

23rd July 2021, Friday - 30th July 2021, Friday - 5:00 am IST onwards

Shooting:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 2nd August 2021, Monday - 5:00 am IST onwards

Softball:

21st July 2021, Wednesday - 27th July 2021, Tuesday - 5:30 am to 1:30 pm

Tennis:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 7:30 am onwards

Table Tennis:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 5:30 am onwards

Water Polo:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 10:30 am onwards

Weightlifting:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 4th August 2021, Wednesday - 6:20 am onwards

Sailing:

25th July 2021, Sunday - 4th August 2021, Wednesday - 8:30 am to 2:30 pm IST

Skateboarding:

25th July 2021, Saturday - 5th August 2021, Wednesday - 5:30 am to 10:25 am IST

Football:

21st July 2021, Wednesday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 1:00 pm IST onwards

Surfing:

25th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 3:30 am IST onwards

Swimming:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 1st August 2021, Sunday - 3:30 pm IST onwards

Cycling Road:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 28th July 2021, Wednesday - 7:30 am IST onwards

Taekwondo:

24th July 2021, Saturday - 27th July 2021, Tuesday - 6:30 am IST onwards

Diving:

25th July 2021, Sunday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 11:30 am IST onwards

Triathlon:

26th July 2021, Monday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 3:00 am onwards

Rugby:

26th July 2021, Monday - 31st July 2021, Saturday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Track and Field:

30th July 2021, Friday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 5:30 am IST onwards

Wrestling:

1st August 2021, Sunday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 7:30 am IST onwards

Cycling Track:

2nd August 2021, Monday - 8th August 2021, Sunday - 12:00 pm onwards

Artistic Swimming:

2nd August 2021, Monday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 4:00 pm to 6:15 pm IST

Sport Climbing:

3rd August 2021, Tuesday - 6th August 2021, Friday - 1:30 pm IST onwards

Karate:

5th August 2021, Thursday - 7th August 2021, Saturday - 6:30 am onwards IST

Live streaming details for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Viewers in India can watch all the live action of every sporting event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also watch the events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented!



