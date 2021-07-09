Can Mirabai Chanu overcome the ‘snatch’ conundrum at the Tokyo Olympics?

When Mirabai Chanu steps on the dais to make her first lift in the Tokyo Olympics, she will also be lifting a billion expectations with it. What are these expectations?

The hope is that she can end the 21-year wait for a gold medal that Karnam Mallewari missed out on at the 2000 Athens Games. There are expectations of Chanu winning the second gold in India’s Olympic history (in an individual sport). But to do all this, the 4’11”, 49kg weightlifter from Imphal needs to overcome her "snatch" conundrum.

Mirabai Chanu is one of India’s strongest bets for an Olympic medal this year. And rightly so. The numbers suggest that she should finish on the podium. Mirabai, 26, a former world champion in her discipline, stands second behind China’s Hou Zhihui who has lifted more than Chanu this year.

The weightlifting event for women’s 49 kg will begin on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics (July 24). Since she will be the first of the 126 Indian athletes in action and all eyes will be on her.

Mirabai Chanu, though, is not alien to this expectation. Even at the Rio Olympics, she competed on the first day. The Indian weightlifter was one of the medal prospects back then as well. But the pressure of the maiden Olympics caught her off guard. She failed her first two lifts in the snatch, and just about managed to make a half-decent third attempt.

In Tokyo, a fitter and determined Mirabai Chanu will have a chance for redemption. But a lot will depend on her snatch event.

Mirabai Chanu’s snatch issue

Normally, top weightlifters follow a simple formula that lifts in snatch should be nearly 80 per cent of clean and jerk. It is a ratio that has helped China’s Zhihui dominate the women’s 49 kg.

The gold-medal favorite at the Tokyo Olympics, Zhihui had lifted 92 kg in snatch, followed by 117 kg in clean and jerk at this year’s Asian Championship. The combined score of 209 kg was enough to get her the Asian title.

Mirabai Chanu, on the other hand, continued her struggle in the snatch event. While she created a world record in a clean and jerk event with a lift of 119 kg, she managed to lift 86 kg in the snatch event after two failed attempts.

Her battle with the event has been a concern for many. But what has made the Imphal-born a successful weightlifter is her raw strength and prowess in clean and jerk.

While she continues to work on her strengths, her shortcoming in a more technical lift has kept her at bay from being an elite lifter.

For perspective, Mirabai Chanu is the best clean and jerk lifter this year, but there are about five better snatch lifters than her.

The fact that she misses her opening snatch each time adds extra performance pressure. While she has managed to overcome it every time, it could prove to be decisive during the Olympics.

The good thing is Mirabai Chanu is aware of it.

“I understand that snatch event has been a problem for me. I am not the best snatch lifted around. Sadly, it is the first lift of every competition. It sets the tempo for the remainder of lifts. You need to get a good start,” she says.

Mirabai Chanu feels that if she can get her first lift right, she will cross the 90 kg mark in snatch.

"Compared to snatch, I am more confident about my clean and jerk. I have worked very hard to be more perfect with my technique, especially in clean and jerk. I want to win a medal for India. Since the Rio Olympics, I have evolved a lot. I am ready to fight and if I can get that first lift right, I will cross the finish line this time,” she says confidently.

