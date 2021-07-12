Can PV Sindhu's height be a big advantage at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

India’s top-ranked badminton player PV Sindhu has been touted as one of the medal prospects for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Her performances since her silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, coupled with Carolina Marin’s pull out and a mediocre round-robin draw, have raised expectations for PV Sindhu to go the distance.

PV Sindhu’s aggression, precision and cross court smashes are something to look out for, but can PV Sindhu’s height work to her advantage?

PV Sindhu stands tall at 5ft 11in (179 cm) and the height helps her with an immaculate reach or wingspan. The Hyderabadi shuttler has also taken her height to an advantage with an improved foot speed, making her use her height for good reach, and get to the net in quick time.

Compared to Sindhu’s 179 cm, Mia Blichfeldt comes next with a height of 172cm while Akane Yamaguchi, who is in the same half as Sindhu’s in the draw, stands at only 156 cm. Tai Tzu Ying and Nozomi Okuhara aren’t tall either at just 162 cm and 156 cm respectively.

However, in what could be a problem, players with a good height cannot reach the shuttle landing low on the forecourt. However, the Indian player has trained specifically for it to thwart any threat from this ploy and Sindhu has seen mixed success with it.

PV Sindhu’s height could also come into play with her stability on court. Players with good heights have often found themselves on the receiving end of balance and stability in retrieving net drops and lower shuttles. However, Sindhu has trained hard to use her reach for maximum benefit.

This also explains how the Japanese shuttlers and Tai Tzu Ying have played exceptionally well on the forecourt with a greater balance, power and speed.

The Japanese shuttlers have exploited this tactic against Sindhu many times in the past with a good success rate. However, with Sindhu’s net play improving by leaps and bounds in the recent past, this ploy can’t reap as many rewards as it did in the past for her opponents.

PV Sindhu's height is not all that matters

Besides the height factor, PV Sindhu has been working hard on her defensive techniques and good net play as well. The 26-year-old has produced consistent plays laden with patience and deceptive shots, including good dribbles and powerful smashes. This could prove to be a shot in the arm for Sindhu.

Sindhu has also worked on her mental aspects and endurance a lot in the recent past. Her mental strength is visibly diminished in the third and deciding sets. Her opponents pounce on that opening and push her to the wall by making her move all across the court. However, it could be a thing of the past, come the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying or Akane Yamaguchi is always a duel to watch out for. Tai Tzu Ying has dominated Sindhu on several occasions, winning 13 of the 18 meetings the duo have had. Tai Tzu Ying is a master in deceptive play and her flicks, net play and agility are something to watch out for.

PV Sindhu’s wins over Tai Tzu Ying at the World Championships and the Olympics in 2016 will be held in favor of the Indian shuttler.

Sindhu has had good duels with the Japanese players, as well. Long rallies and good baseline play have been the norm when Sindhu plays against the Japanese. Her improved hand-speed and vivacious jump smashes combined with improved defensive play could keep PV Sindhu in good stead at the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy