Top 5 Olympic basketball teams which have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

With the last leg of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics basketball qualifiers leading up to what will be the first ever appearance for Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, we now know all 12 teams that will participate in the basketball event that tips off on July 24th. Team USA, with a total of 16 Olympic gold medals already, will be the obvious favorites again to win the event.

Team USA, led by the likes of Durant, Lillard and Jayson Tatum, will be the favorites for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

However, there are a number of other teams that can compete and make it difficult for Team USA to return home with the gold medal. While Japan does not boast the best rosters for the tournament, they will have home advantage and will be led by NBA aces Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe. Regardless, in this article, we look at the five best teams that have qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Top 5 Olympic basketball teams that have qualified

#5 Slovenia

The rise of superstar Luka Doncic has led the Slovenians to the Tokyo Olympic Finals. They will have a good chance of ending up with a medal considering the performances of Mike Tobey and Doncic himself, who have both averaged double-doubles through the qualifiers.

Luka Doncic has powered Slovenia to their first ever Olympic basketball appearance after his 31 point, 13 assist and 11 rebound triple-double helped defeat Lithuania 96-85 in the qualifying tournament.



What sets the Slovenian team apart is the fact that they have multiple offensive scorers capable of dropping points regularly. He is also one of the best playmakers that the NBA has ever seen. While they might not be the favorites, Slovenia could be considered the dark horses for the tournament.

#4 Australia

Australia also has multiple NBA players on their roster. A potential appearance at the event for Ben Simmons would have made them proper medal contenders. However, they still have a total of 6 NBA players including Joe Ingles, Aron Baynes, Dante Exum, Matthew Dellavedova and Josh Green. They were the first team to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 and will be looking for their first medal at the event.

The Australian team bannered by NBA players thinks it has enough quality to win gold in the Tokyo Olympics. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/TwBw7yQdNF — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 3, 2021

