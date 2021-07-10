Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian athletes could face long wait without food and water at Tokyo airport

IOA president Narinder Batra asked the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to be mentally prepared for hardship upon arrival in Japan. Batra highlighted concerns over what the athletes may face, including spending long hours without food and water.

The IOA president was informed about the inconveniences athletes from other countries faced upon arrival in Tokyo by India’s Chef De mission BP Baishya on Friday. Batra has now raised concerns with the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee ahead of the Indian team’s departure.

“Important issues brought to my notice from Chef De Mission meeting on July 9. The same issue was highlighted in meetings by different countries including the Czech Republic and those who arrived at Narita airport," Batra said in a statement.

Moreover, athletes have had to wait for long hours before the start of the immigration process. Germany, on the other hand, highlighted the lack of volunteer services for the Tokyo Olympics.

“They have to wait for 4 hours before the immigration process to begin and they waited for three hours to board the transport. No food or water was provided. Germany highlighted that volunteer services are almost non-existent," the statement read.

The IOA president asks athletes to be mentally prepared for difficulties upon arrival.

Over 120 Indian athletes are set to land in Japan for the games with the first batch leaving for the Tokyo Olympics on July 17.

Batra said that since the Games are being held under “extraordinary circumstances”, athletes should try to support Japan with a “smile”.

"Sharing with all of you so that you are mentally prepared for what you may very likely expect at the airport until you reach the Village, these Games are being held under extra ordinary circumstances and we should try to support Japan and go through everything with a smile," Batra said.

Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators and under emergency

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan and without spectators.

However, the decision has not gone well with many Tokyo Olympics sponsors and organizers. The chief organizer of the Games raised concerns over athletes’ performance without fans.

Seiko Hashimoto, Tokyo Olympics president, said she hopes the athletes compete at the highest level even without fans in the stadium.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee