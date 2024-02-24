"1 Week to Go" - Noah Lyles hyped ahead of World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024

2023 world champion Noah Lyles is brimming with anticipation for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The hotly-awaited event will take place between March 1 and March 3 at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Lyles will be seen competing in the men's 60m event, whose heats are scheduled to be held on March 1 in the morning session, with the semifinals and finals to take place in the evening session.

After his impressive exploits at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Lyles once again proved his athletics proficiency at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 16 and 17.

He recorded a spectacular time of 6.43s, leaving behind the 60m world record holder, Christian Coleman and Ronni Baker who clocked 6.44s and 6.51s, respectively.

With only a week to go for the upcoming Indoor championships, Lyles took to X to convey his elation and wrote:

"1 Week to Go!"

Expand Tweet

The 60m event at the upcoming Indoor Championships will be an electrifying event as Lyles and Coleman will go head-to-head at the Commonwealth Arena.

Coleman set the world record in the event at the United States Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 18, 2018, after registering a striking time of 6.34s, breaking the record previously held by Maurice Greene.

"My confidence has now skyrocketed" - Noah Lyles expresses after his recent exploits

Noah Lyles will face Christian Coleman at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

Before recording his personal best at the 2024 USATF Championships, Noah Lyles executed a remarkable performance at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 4.

He finished the race in 6.44s after surpassing Ackeem Blake and Ronnie Baker, who clocked 6.45s and 6.54s, respectively.

In a post-race interview with World Athletics.com, Lyles exuded confidence in securing a medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

"My confidence has now skyrocketed. Let’s go get a world indoor medal," Lyles said. "This is the only team I've yet to make, and I just made it, and I came in first."

"I mean, all things that I didn’t expect to be, honest. I was just ready to make the team and be like, I'm gonna do like I did Worlds in 2023 in the 100. But no, it’s a different ballgame. This is my weakest event so come outdoor, whew, fireworks," he added.