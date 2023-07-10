19-year-old Erriyon Knighton wins 200m title at 2023 USATF Championship with season-best time, yet to lose a final in 2023

In a highly anticipated event that did not disappoint, Erriyon Knighton came out on top with his season-best time.

It was a stacked field at the USATF Men's 200m Championships Final. With the likes of Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, and Courtney Lindsey, there was no clear favorite heading into the race.

In one of the most competitive and closely contested events of the 2023 USATF Championships, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton trumped his competition to take home the US National title. At the 50m mark, Knighton found himself in fifth place as he started gaining momentum.

As the 100m mark approached, he climbed two places to take up the third spot, which he retained at the 150m mark as well. And with a final burst of speed in the last few meters of the race, Knighton blazed past everyone to win the race with a time of 19.72 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek, who lead the race at one point, took home the silver medal with a time of 19.82 seconds (SB). Courtney Lindsey rounded out the podium finishes as he beat Fred Kerley by 0.01 seconds with a time of 19.85 (SB).

The trio will now be heading to Budapest next month to represent the US at the World Championships.

Erriyon Knighton - The man who shattered Usain Bolt's Diamond League record

The 19-year-old has become a sprinting sensation, with many predicting him to be the one to break Usain Bolt's world record time in the 200m Men's event. And if his recent form is any indication, the American athlete might well be on his way to doing so.

Oluwadare @Track_Gazette streaking home to win the men's 200m in Oslo with 19.77s (0.6)!



Earlier in June this year, Knighton took part in and won the Oslo Diamond League, beating out the likes of Reynier Mena and Joseph Fahnbulleh. While the achievement is impressive on its own, it wasn't the highlight of the event.

Knighton won the race with a time of 19.77 seconds, which is now a meeting record. Bolt, who won the meet in 2012 with a time of 19.89 seconds, held the previous record.

Knighton has won all of the 200m events he has taken part in this year. With three European and one National title already under his belt in 2023, the teenager will be full of confidence heading into the World Championships later this year.

