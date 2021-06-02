Teen Erriyon Knighton breaks Usain Bolt’s junior 200m record at American Track League

Teenager Erriyon Knighton broke Jamaican Olympic legend Usain Bolt’s men’s 200m record at the U-18 American Track League meet on Monday in Jacksonville, Florida. Knighton, who turned 17 in January, clocked 20.11s to topple the 20.13s that Bolt had set in 2003.

Running in Lane 3, the Florida native surprised everyone by coming from nowhere to beat Tokyo Olympics 100m favorite Trayvon Bromell to take the top prize.

Bromell finished second in 20.20s while 2018 European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes took bronze in 20.30s.

2014 Commonwealth Games 100m silver medalist Adam Gemili of Great Britain was also part of the lineup. He had to be content with a fifth-place finish in 20.69s.

Incidentally, Erriyon Knighton wasn’t even born when Bolt set the record in 2003.

Due to his height, Knighton is already being compared with Bolt. However, the comparisons will only be fruitful once he starts shattering records like Bolt did.

Erriyon Knighton to face stiff competition at US Olympic Trials

It will also be interesting to see if Erriyon Knighton is able to continue his form at the US Olympic Trials (track and field), which is scheduled to be held from June 18-27 at the newly-renovated Hayward Field, University of Oregon.

Knighton, who turned professional while at Tampa Hillsborough High School, is likely to face a serious challenge from Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek and Terrance Laird. In fact, all three had run 19.81s or faster in the 200m event since 2020.

Erriyon Knighton will have to pull his socks up to make a place in the top three as that would guarantee him a maiden Olympic spot in Tokyo. According to the rules, athletes who finish within the top three in any event can book a spot in Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.