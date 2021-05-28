Tokyo Olympics 2021 Athletics: Schedule, venue, events and all you need to know

Top athletes from around the world will attempt to make history at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The excitement around the Tokyo Games has already gained unstoppable momentum in the year's sporting calendar, despite persistent COVID-19 concerns.

It is hard to look past athletics as it has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of global impact. By far, athletics has the highest number of Olympic events and shares a proud history of achievement at the Games. The USA are the most prolific medal-winning nation in the sport at the Olympics.

Much like every year, the 100m event will be the most keenly contested at Tokyo Olympics.

Some of the most popular men's track and field events which will feature at the Tokyo Olympics include - 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, marathon, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and discus throw. The four common women's events that have been contested at every edition of the Olympics are the 100m, 4x100m relay, high jump, and discus throw.

"I'd been chasing @Carl_Lewis for eight years."



Mike Powell reflects on his rivalry with Carl Lewis and his long jump world record 30 years later.



📺:https://t.co/7Xsbgwb7AO pic.twitter.com/ZIRWv3suM2 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) May 26, 2021

Also Read: An Extensive Guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Full schedule of athletic events at Tokyo Olympics

With a record 11,000 athletes set to compete across 330 different sporting events, here is a comprehensive, day-by-day guide to all athletic events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's events at Tokyo Olympics

Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 - 12:30

3000m Steeplechase Round 1

High Jump Qualifying Round

Discus Throw Qualifying Round

400m Hurdles Round 1

Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00

10,000m Final

Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 - 12:00

Pole Vault Qualifying Round

800m Round 1

100m Preliminary Round

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics may be staged entirely behind closed doors, says Games chief

Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55

10,000m Victory Ceremony

Long Jump Qualifying Round

100m Round 1

Discus Throw Final

Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00

Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

400m Round 1

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: What are India's chances as of now?

Date & Time: August 1, 19:00 - 21:55

High Jump Final

100m Semi-finals

800m Semi-finals

400m Hurdles Semi-finals

High Jump Victory Ceremony

100m Final

Date & Time: August 2, 9:00 - 11:55

Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Long Jump Final

Date & Time: August 2, 19:00 - 22:00

100m Victory Ceremony

Long Jump Victory Ceremony

400m Semi-finals

3000m Steeplechase Final

Date & Time: August 3, 9:00 - 12:35

Triple Jump Qualifying Round

1500m Round 1

3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

200m Round 1

400m Hurdles Final

Also Read: Statistical model predicts India's Tokyo Olympics medal tally, nation projected to finish in top 20 for the first time since independence

Date & Time: August 3, 19:00 - 21:55

110m Hurdles Round 1

Shot Put Qualifying Round

Pole Vault Final

400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

5000m Round 1

200m Semi-finals

Date & Time: August 4, 9:00 - 12:25

Decathlon 100m

Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Decathlon Long Jump

Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

110m Hurdles Semifinals

Decathlon Shot Put

Date & Time: August 4, 18:30 - 22:00

Decathlon High Jump

Hammer Throw Final

800m Final

Decathlon 400m

200m Final

Date & Time: August 5, 9:00 - 15:05

Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Decathlon Discus Throw

800m Victory Ceremony

200m Victory Ceremony

Triple Jump Final

Shot Put Final

4x100m Relay Round 1

110m Hurdles Final

Decathlon Pole Vault

Date & Time: August 5, 16:30 - 18:05

20km Race Walk Final

20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Also Read: Japanese citizens start petition to cancel Tokyo Olympics amid rising COVID-19 cases

Date & Time: August 5, 19:00 - 21:45

Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Decathlon Javelin Throw

1500m Semi-finals

110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

400m Final

Decathlon 1500m

Date & Time: August 6, 5:30 - 10:00

50km Race Walk Final

50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Date & Time: August 6, 19:50 - 22:55

20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Decathlon Victory Ceremony

4 x 400m Relay Round 1

5000m Final

400m Victory Ceremony

5000m Victory Ceremony

4 x 100m Relay Final

Date & Time: August 7, 19:00 - 22:20

50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Javelin Throw Final

1500m Final

1500m Victory Ceremony

Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

4 x 400m Relay Final

4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Date & Time: August 8, 7:00 - 9:45

Marathon Final

Marathon Venue Ceremony

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Everything you need to know about the event

Women's events at Tokyo Olympics

Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 - 12:30

800m Round 1

100m Round 1

Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00

5000m Round 1

Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Shot Put Qualifying Round

Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 - 12:00

400m Hurdles Round 1

Discus Throw Qualifying Round

100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55

100m Semi-finals

800m Semi-finals

100m Final

Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00

Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Long Jump Qualifying Round

Shot Put Final

Date & Time: August 1, 19:00 - 21:55

100m Victory Ceremony

100m Hurdles Semi-finals

Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Triple Jump Final

Date & Time: August 2, 9:00 - 11:55

1500m Round 1

Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

200m Round 1

100m Hurdles Final

Date & Time: August 2, 19:00 - 22:00

Pole Vault Qualifying Round

200m Semi-finals

100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Discus Throw Final

400m Hurdles Semifinals

5000m Final

Date & Time: August 3, 9:00 - 12:35

Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

400m Round 1

Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Long Jump Final

5000m Victory Ceremony

Date & Time: August 3, 19:00 - 21:55

Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Hammer Throw Final

800m Final

200m Final

Date & Time: August 4, 9:00 - 12:25

Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Heptathlon High Jump

Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

800m Victory Ceremony

400m Hurdles Final

400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Date & Time: August 4, 18:30 - 22:00

1500m Semifinals

Heptathlon Shot Put

400m Semi-finals

200m Victory Ceremony

3000m Steeplechase Final

Heptathlon 200m

3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Date & Time: August 5, 9:00 - 15:05

High Jump Qualifying Round

Heptathlon Long Jump

4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Date & Time: August 5, 19:00 - 21:45

Pole Vault Final

4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Heptathlon 800m

Date & Time: August 6, 16:30 - 18:15

20km Race Walk Final

20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India’s first major step at global sports domination

Date & Time: August 6, 19:50 - 22:55

Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Javelin Throw Final

400m Final

1500m Final

400m Victory Ceremony

4 x 100m Relay Final

1500m Victory Ceremony

Date & Time: August 7, 7:00 - 10:15

Marathon Final

Marathon Venue Ceremony

Date & Time: August 7, 19:00 - 22:20

20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

High Jump Final

10,000m Final

Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

10,000m Victory Ceremony

4 x 400m Relay Final

High Jump Victory Ceremony

4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Also Read: Best Olympics ever for India? Here is the full list of medal prospects at Tokyo Olympics

Mixed team events at Tokyo Olympics

Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00

4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55

4 x 400m Relay Final

Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00

4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified so far