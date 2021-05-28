Tokyo Olympics 2021 Athletics: Schedule, venue, events and all you need to know

Top athletes from around the world will attempt to make history at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The excitement around the Tokyo Games has already gained unstoppable momentum in the year's sporting calendar, despite persistent COVID-19 concerns.
It is hard to look past athletics as it has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of global impact. By far, athletics has the highest number of Olympic events and shares a proud history of achievement at the Games. The USA are the most prolific medal-winning nation in the sport at the Olympics.
Some of the most popular men's track and field events which will feature at the Tokyo Olympics include - 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, marathon, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and discus throw. The four common women's events that have been contested at every edition of the Olympics are the 100m, 4x100m relay, high jump, and discus throw.
Full schedule of athletic events at Tokyo Olympics
With a record 11,000 athletes set to compete across 330 different sporting events, here is a comprehensive, day-by-day guide to all athletic events at the Tokyo Olympics.
Men's events at Tokyo Olympics
Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 - 12:30
3000m Steeplechase Round 1
High Jump Qualifying Round
Discus Throw Qualifying Round
400m Hurdles Round 1
Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00
10,000m Final
Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 - 12:00
Pole Vault Qualifying Round
800m Round 1
100m Preliminary Round
Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55
10,000m Victory Ceremony
Long Jump Qualifying Round
100m Round 1
Discus Throw Final
Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00
Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
400m Round 1
Date & Time: August 1, 19:00 - 21:55
High Jump Final
100m Semi-finals
800m Semi-finals
400m Hurdles Semi-finals
High Jump Victory Ceremony
100m Final
Date & Time: August 2, 9:00 - 11:55
Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
Long Jump Final
Date & Time: August 2, 19:00 - 22:00
100m Victory Ceremony
Long Jump Victory Ceremony
400m Semi-finals
3000m Steeplechase Final
Date & Time: August 3, 9:00 - 12:35
Triple Jump Qualifying Round
1500m Round 1
3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
200m Round 1
400m Hurdles Final
Date & Time: August 3, 19:00 - 21:55
110m Hurdles Round 1
Shot Put Qualifying Round
Pole Vault Final
400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
5000m Round 1
200m Semi-finals
Date & Time: August 4, 9:00 - 12:25
Decathlon 100m
Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
Decathlon Long Jump
Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
110m Hurdles Semifinals
Decathlon Shot Put
Date & Time: August 4, 18:30 - 22:00
Decathlon High Jump
Hammer Throw Final
800m Final
Decathlon 400m
200m Final
Date & Time: August 5, 9:00 - 15:05
Decathlon 110m Hurdles
Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
Decathlon Discus Throw
800m Victory Ceremony
200m Victory Ceremony
Triple Jump Final
Shot Put Final
4x100m Relay Round 1
110m Hurdles Final
Decathlon Pole Vault
Date & Time: August 5, 16:30 - 18:05
20km Race Walk Final
20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Date & Time: August 5, 19:00 - 21:45
Shot Put Victory Ceremony
Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
Decathlon Javelin Throw
1500m Semi-finals
110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
400m Final
Decathlon 1500m
Date & Time: August 6, 5:30 - 10:00
50km Race Walk Final
50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Date & Time: August 6, 19:50 - 22:55
20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
Decathlon Victory Ceremony
4 x 400m Relay Round 1
5000m Final
400m Victory Ceremony
5000m Victory Ceremony
4 x 100m Relay Final
Date & Time: August 7, 19:00 - 22:20
50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Javelin Throw Final
1500m Final
1500m Victory Ceremony
Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
4 x 400m Relay Final
4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date & Time: August 8, 7:00 - 9:45
Marathon Final
Marathon Venue Ceremony
Women's events at Tokyo Olympics
Date & Time: July 30, 9:00 - 12:30
800m Round 1
100m Round 1
Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00
5000m Round 1
Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Shot Put Qualifying Round
Date & Time: July 31, 9:00 - 12:00
400m Hurdles Round 1
Discus Throw Qualifying Round
100m Hurdles Qualifying Round
Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55
100m Semi-finals
800m Semi-finals
100m Final
Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00
Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Long Jump Qualifying Round
Shot Put Final
Date & Time: August 1, 19:00 - 21:55
100m Victory Ceremony
100m Hurdles Semi-finals
Shot Put Victory Ceremony
Triple Jump Final
Date & Time: August 2, 9:00 - 11:55
1500m Round 1
Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
200m Round 1
100m Hurdles Final
Date & Time: August 2, 19:00 - 22:00
Pole Vault Qualifying Round
200m Semi-finals
100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Discus Throw Final
400m Hurdles Semifinals
5000m Final
Date & Time: August 3, 9:00 - 12:35
Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
400m Round 1
Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
Long Jump Final
5000m Victory Ceremony
Date & Time: August 3, 19:00 - 21:55
Long Jump Victory Ceremony
Hammer Throw Final
800m Final
200m Final
Date & Time: August 4, 9:00 - 12:25
Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
Heptathlon High Jump
Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
800m Victory Ceremony
400m Hurdles Final
400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Date & Time: August 4, 18:30 - 22:00
1500m Semifinals
Heptathlon Shot Put
400m Semi-finals
200m Victory Ceremony
3000m Steeplechase Final
Heptathlon 200m
3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
Date & Time: August 5, 9:00 - 15:05
High Jump Qualifying Round
Heptathlon Long Jump
4 x 100m Relay Round 1
Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Date & Time: August 5, 19:00 - 21:45
Pole Vault Final
4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Heptathlon 800m
Date & Time: August 6, 16:30 - 18:15
20km Race Walk Final
20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
Date & Time: August 6, 19:50 - 22:55
Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Heptathlon Victory Ceremony
Javelin Throw Final
400m Final
1500m Final
400m Victory Ceremony
4 x 100m Relay Final
1500m Victory Ceremony
Date & Time: August 7, 7:00 - 10:15
Marathon Final
Marathon Venue Ceremony
Date & Time: August 7, 19:00 - 22:20
20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
High Jump Final
10,000m Final
Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
10,000m Victory Ceremony
4 x 400m Relay Final
High Jump Victory Ceremony
4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Mixed team events at Tokyo Olympics
Date & Time: July 30, 19:00 - 21:00
4 x 400m Relay Round 1
Date & Time: July 31, 19:00 - 21:55
4 x 400m Relay Final
Date & Time: August 1, 9:10 - 12:00
4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
