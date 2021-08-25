2021 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra wants to win more silverware for India

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is overly passionate about the sport of javelin throw. His words are testimony to what India can expect from him in the future.

Neeraj demands undivided attention towards sports. He wants athletes to be given encouragement throughout their careers and not lauded only after winning gold medals.

While speaking to the media, Neeraj said:

“The sport needs continuous attention. It shouldn’t be that you start remembering the athletes again after four years after the initial frenzy. These things can be done in small amounts over a period time,” said Neeraj .

Ever since he returned from the Japanese Capital, the entire nation has been unable to keep their calm. The tallest achievement in the history of Indian athletics is being celebrated till date. Neeraj has been everywhere, attending felicitations, functions, press conferences, addressing people, moving in and out of different cities in the last 20 days.

It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dtbgcFHOz3 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 18, 2021

His demented schedule was the reason he ended up in the hospital. Neeraj was hospitalized due to a high fever. Amidst all the frentic celebrations, he fell ill and could not practice javelin throw as he used to before. The lack of training and ill health took a toll on his plans.

Neeraj was supposed to take part in two back-to-back Diamond League meetings in Lausanne and Paris which were scheduled to take place on August 26 and 28 respectively. However, that plan has now gone for a toss.

“This is why I feel my fitness is not up there now. I can’t compete properly. That’s why I have to skip the event. I had planned to compete in at least two-three events,”

Neeraj Chopra aims for more gold medals at the Olympics

India's top javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's quest to bring glory to India has just begun with his 87.58m gold medal throw in the finals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. He wants to continue to clinch several medals not only in the Olympics but in several different events across the globe.

“These things need to change in Indian sport. All other Olympic champions are participating in the Diamond League. Their season is continuing. We can’t be satisfied with one gold medal. We need to think at a global level. We need to continuously perform at global events like the Diamond Leagues,” said Neeraj .

With Olympic success being a new experience for him, Neeraj feels he has learned what not to do from next time. He feels that he might have to say "no" to attending umpteen events and instead focus on the tournaments and championships lined up ahead of him.

