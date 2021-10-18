2021 Paralympics silver medallist Praveen Kumar credits Sports Authority of India for his medal-winning stint in Tokyo

Every athlete, including silver medallist Praveen Kumar, has their devoirs towards the practice grounds, and an undeviating inclination towards the coach who helped them win a medal.

Such is Praveen and Arjuna Awardee Ankur Dhama's vision towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN), Delhi.

Praveen Kumar bagged a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. The 18-year-old set an Asian record during the Summer Games with a jump of 2.07m.

SAI_JLN Stadium @SAI_JLNDelhi

Praveen Kumar, Silver Medal🥈 Event - Men's High Jump T64, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.Ankur Dhama, Arjuna Awardee🏆 Para-Athletics.

@YASMinistry

@Media_SAI Let's listen in to what our Medalists🏅have to say about JLN Stadium 🏟️🤩In focus:Praveen Kumar, Silver Medal🥈 Event - Men's High Jump T64, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.Ankur Dhama, Arjuna Awardee🏆 Para-Athletics. Let's listen in to what our Medalists🏅have to say about JLN Stadium 🏟️🤩In focus:

Praveen Kumar, Silver Medal🥈 Event - Men's High Jump T64, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.Ankur Dhama, Arjuna Awardee🏆 Para-Athletics.

@YASMinistry

@Media_SAI https://t.co/8jvXfgEba5

Praveen Kumar, Ankur Dhama talk about their sports journey at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium:

Ankur Dhama said his association with the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was established back in 2009, whereas Praveen began his training at the JNL stadium from 2018 onwards.

Ankur further went on to say that JNL provides athletes with vast sporting facilities. Sporting administrators and other members of the stadium have played a very pivotal role and supported the athletes in giving their 100 percent.

"Today, the stadium has produced one medallist at the 2021 Paralympics but in the future there will be several medal winners from the able bodied as well as the Paralympics," said Ankur Dhama.

Meanwhile, silver medallist Praveen went on to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for their continued support towards the athletes.

COVID 19 outbreak had left the entire sporting fraternity in shambles. The athletes faced a lot of hindrance in their practice and fitness departments, just ahead of the commencement of the world's biggest sporting event, the 2021 Summer Games.

Also Read

High Jumper Praveen credited his medal-winning stint at the Tokyo Paralympics to the Sports Authority of India. He asserted that during this arduous COVID 19 distress, SAI helped the athletes with the training facilities which helped them win medals for the nation.

Also read: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra calls off 2021 plans, eyes Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2022

Edited by Rohit Mishra