Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra calls off 2021 plans, eyes Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2022

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has decided to end his 2021 season due to a "packed travel schedule and a bout of illness." The 23-year-old has vowed to to come back stronger next year.

2022 will be an action-packed year for athletes. With the Asian Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games coming up, they will look to replicate the sheer brilliance and grit that they have shown throughout the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Neeraj Chopra took to his social media handle and wrote:

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness have meant I've not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short my 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games."

Overwhelmed by the appreciation and warmth for the Indian athletes ever since their return from Tokyo, Neeraj thanked everyone for their support and love. He urged them to continue supporting and encouraging all Indian athletes in the years to come.

Compatriot Johannes Vetter has a message for Neeraj

World No. 1 Javelin thrower Johannes Vetter failed to qualify for the top eight after his three initial attempts. It clearly wasn't the German's day as he registered 82.52m as his best throw in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Have a nice off season buddy! Congratulations to you for an amazing season. Looking forward to compete with you next year again! All the best, stay healthy and take care," wrote Johannes Vetter on Neera's post.

Neeraj Chopra aims higher

Each time Neeraj Chopra speaks, his words scream how passionate and hungry he is to make the nation proud and achieve everything that the sport of javelin has to offer him.

A few days ago, the 23-year-old urged for undivided attention towards sports in India. He wants athletes to be given encouragement throughout their careers and not lauded only after winning gold medals. He also aims to keep his work and training ahead of everything else.

The lack of training and ill health took a toll on Neeraj's plans

With its first-ever gold medal in a track and field event, the entire country is overwhelmed by the achievement. Neeraj Chopra has been showered with appreciation for bringing India its biggest glory.

However, his return to India looked like a festival. Relentless felicitation ceremonies, press conferences, and media interviews and endless travel. How could he say no to all that he was receiving for his tall achievement? His hectic schedule took a toll on his health and training.

Neeraj Chopra said in an interview:

The sport needs continuous attention. It shouldn’t be that you start remembering the athletes again after four years after the initial frenzy. These things can be done in small amounts over a period time.”

Neeraj was supposed to take part in two back-to-back Diamond League meetings in Lausanne and Paris which were scheduled for August 26 and 28 respectively. However, that plan has now gone for a toss following a restless month for the champion.

🇮🇳🥇 Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics. This is how he did it.#StrongerTogether@Neeraj_chopra1 | @WeAreTeamIndia | @WorldAthletics pic.twitter.com/zSchU2HRn2 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian athlete and the first track and field athlete to have attained gold medal glory for India. Having called off his 2021 plans, his eyes are firmly set on the big events next year.

