2022 World Athletics Championships preparations begin in Oregon

Preparations for the 2022 World Athletics Championships have begun. World Athletics has completed its first full site visit to Eugene, Oregon to inspect preparations for the big-ticket event scheduled to take place from July 15-24 next year.

The world body visited the US to discuss arrangements for the World Athletics Championships, originally scheduled to take place this year but were postponed to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jakob Larsen, Director of Competition and Events at World Athletics, told Insidethegames.biz:

"A lot of work was done at this site visit and we've made massive progress over the last few days. For me, one of the most valuable outputs is the coming together and cooperation of our teams. That spirit bodes well for the success of the event," director of competition and events at World Athletics Jakob Larsen told Insidethegames.biz.

Among the topics discussed during the recce included broadcast, accommodation, community initiatives, event presentations, competitions, operations, and marketing and communications.

The Championships — the 18th edition of World Athletics' flagship event — are now due to take place between July 15-24, 2022.

It will be the first time that the World Athletics Championships have been held in the US, the event’s most successful country with a total of 381 medals. That tally includes 170 gold medals - over three times more than its closest rival, Kenya.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee