5 Indian junior athletes who could make their mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Indian contingent had the most successful Olympic campaign in its national history at the Tokyo Games. A total of 127 athletes represented India on the biggest stage in Japan. At the end of the Games, India finished 48th on the medal tally, earning 7 podium-finishes - the highest in the country's history.

Many Indian athletes put forth their best foot at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Their success will definitely inspire more athletes to earn Olympic glory for India. These young aspirants have already been making a lot of noise in the junior circuits. With three years still left until the Paris Olympics, these young athletes could make the Paris cut should they continue to work hard.

In today's article, we will discuss 5 Indian juniors who could make a mark at the Paris Olympics.

5 Indian juniors who are looking to be impressive at the Paris Olympics 2024

# Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen is one of India's most talented badminton players. The teenage sensation was a menace on the junior circuit, and won every competition at that level. Even after switching seniors, Sen has continued to look brilliant. The young prodigy is currently 23rd in the BWF rankings and has already clinched 2 BWF titles. Having already shown a lot of promise, it is certain that he is one of the stars to keep a close eye on at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

# Priya Malik

Priya Malik put the world on notice with her sensational performance at this year's World Cadet Championships. Malik started her training in 2017 and hasn't looked back since. After sweeping through the junior circuits at the national level, she took her brilliance to the World Cadet Championships. She won all her bouts comprehensively, to bag the gold medal there. She already has her sights set on the Paris Olympics. While discussing her Olympic aspirations, Priya Malik said:

“I know it is not easy. But at my age even Anshu has played the Olympics which clearly indicates age is just a number. We train together and she always tells me that just focus on the process and things will fall in place. It was my grandfather’s dream that I become an Olympian. I hope to make it to the team by the next Games.”

# Nikhat Zareen

Nikhat Zareen is one of the more experienced names on this list. The pugilist is a former youth world champion and also won a bronze at the Asian Championship in 2019. Nikhat has had to deal with the pressure of competing in the same weight class as Mary Kom. This has kept her out of the pecking order in many events. With only 3 years left until Paris, Nikhat will be hoping to make the long wait count by qualifying for the 2024 Games.

# Komalika Bhari

Komalika Bhari is one of the most talented young archers in India. She won the World Youth archery cadet Championship in 2019. The Jamshedpur resident was also part of the women's recurve team that won gold at the World Cup earlier this year. Komalika missed out on a spot in the Olympics this year after the women's team's disappointing loss in the qualifying event. However, with a lot of events coming up before the next campaign, she will be hoping to easily make the cut for the event in Paris and put up an impressive performance there.

# Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga is one of India's best male weightlifters. He was the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in 2018. After missing out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Jeremy will be hoping to come back strongly in time for Paris. With a lot of competitions lined up, he will get plenty of chances to book his 2024 Paris Games ticket.

