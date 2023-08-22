The 2023 World Athletics Championships began on Saturday, August 19, and is set to conclude on Sunday, August 27. The third day of the World Athletics Championships witnessed a total of four finals.

Sweden's Daniel Stahl claimed his second World Championships gold medal in the men's discus throw event. Meanwhile, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson cruised to victory ahead of Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce.

Men's Triple Jump Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Hugues Fabrice Zango etched his name in the history books with his victory in the men's triple jump final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He has now won the first-ever World Championships gold medal for Burkina Faso.

Zango jumped 17.64 metres on his fifth of six attempts to claim the gold medal. Cuba's Lazaro Martinez finished in second place with a jump of 17.41 metres followed by his teammate Cristian Napoles in third place.

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

USA's Will Claye and Chris Benard finished in seventh place and ninth place, respectively. Hugues Fabrice Zango also won Burkina Faso's first-ever Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The result of the men's triple jump final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR): 17.64m Lazaro Martinez (CUB): 17.41m Cristian Napoles (CUB): 17.40m (PB) Zhu Yaming (CHN): 17.15m Yasser Mohammed Triki (ALG): 17.01m Yaoqing Fang (CHN): 17.01m Will Claye (USA): 16.99m (SB) Emmanuel Ihemeje (ITA): 16.91m Chris Benard (USA): 16.62m Leodan Torrelba (VEN): 16.58m Tiago Pereira (POR): 16.26m

Men's Discus Throw Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sweden's Daniel Stahl was the star of the men's discus throw final, claiming the gold medal with a championship record throw of 71.46m. Last year's world champion Kristjan Ceh finished second with his throw of 70.02m.

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Lithuania's Mykolas Alekna claimed the bronze medal followed by Australia's Matthew Denny and Jamaica's Fedrick Dacres in fourth and fifth place, respectively. This will be Daniel Stahl's second gold medal in the discus throw at World Championships.

The results of the men's discus throw final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Daniel Stahl (SWE): 71.46m (CR) Kristjan Ceh (SLO): 70.02m Mykolas Alekna (LTU): 68.85m Matthew Denny (AUS): 68.24m (NR) Fedrick Dacres (JAM): 66.72m Andrius Gudzius (LTU): 66.16m Lukas Weisshaidinger (AUT): 65.54m Henrik Janssen (GER): 63.80m Brian Williams (USA): 63.62m Connor Bell (NZL): 63.23m Taves Smikle (JAM): 61.90m Alex Rose (SAM): 61.69m

Women's 100m Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson cruised to victory ahead of the Jamaican duo of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. While Jackson was considered a favorite, the American sprinter stunned everyone to create history.

Richardson clocked a championship record time of 10.65 seconds to win the gold medal, bagging her first World Championships gold medal. Jackson clocked a time of 10.72 seconds to win the silver medal followed by her fellow Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Fraser-Pryce was denied a sixth World Championships gold medal as she ended up in third place with a time of 10.77 seconds.

The results of the women's 100m final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA): 10.65 (CR) Shericka Jackson (JAM): 10.72 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM): 10.77 (SB) Marie-Josée Ta Lou (CIV): 10.81 Julien Alfred (LCA): 10.93 Ewa Swoboda (POL): 10.97 (.966) (PB) Brittany Brown (USA): 10.97 (.969) Dina Asher-Smith (GBR): 11.00 Tamari Davis (USA): 11.03

Men's 110m Hurdles Final of 2023 World Athletics Championships

The men's 110m hurdles final resulted in Team USA winning another gold medal on Day 3 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Grant Holloway claimed the gold medal with a time of 12.96 seconds.

Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The gold medal winning time was also Holloway's season's best time. Jamaica's Hansle Parchment also clocked his season's best time of 13.07 seconds to win the silver medal. Daniel Roberts clinched the bronze medal with a time of 13.09 seconds.

Another American athlete Freddie Crittenden finished in fourth place followed by Shunsuke Izumiya of Japan in fifth place.

The results of the men's 110m hurdles final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Grant Holloway (USA): 12.96 (SB) Hansle Parchment (JAM): 13.07 (SB) Daniel Roberts (USA): 13.09 Freddie Crittenden (USA): 13.16 (SB) Shunsuke Izumiya (JPN): 13.19 Sasha Zhoya (FRA): 13.26 Jason Joseph (SUI): 13.28 Wilhem Belocian (FRA): 13.32

Another notable mention of Day 3 was Femke Bol's performance in the heats of the women's 400m hurdles as she finished in first place in the overall rankings at the end of the heats.

Today, the 2023 World Athletics Championships steps into Day 4 in which a total of four finals will be held.