2023 World Athletics Championships Schedule Today: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more | Day 4

The 2023 World Athletics Championships has been off to a tremendous start as three days of exciting competitions have been completed. On day three of the World Athletics Championships, Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 100m title with a championship record time.

The women's 100m has been touted as one of the most anticipated events alongside the men's 100m. With Richardson's victory, Team USA has clinched a double gold by winning the men's 100m and women's 100m. Grant Holloway added another gold medal to Team USA's medal tally by winning the men's 110m hurdles title.

Day four of the 2023 World Athletics Championships will feature men's high jump final, women's discus throw final, women's 1500m finals and men's 3000m steeplechase finals. Apart from the finals, semifinals of women's 400m hurdles and men's 400m will be held.

One of the leading athletes in women's 400m hurdles, Femke Bol, will also compete in the semifinals of 400m hurdles on day four. The heats of women's 100m hurdles and men's 800m has also been scheduled for today.

Day 4 Schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Just like day three, the events have been scheduled to be held only during the afternoon session on day four. The Day 4 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships, as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website, is attached below:

Afternoon Session

18:40 - W 100 Metres Hurdles (Heats)

19:20 - M 800 Metres (Heats)

19:55 - M High Jump (Final)

20:20 - W Discus Throw (Final)

20:25 - W 400 Metres Hurdles (Semi-Final)

21:00 - M 400 Metres (Semi-Final)

21:30 - W 1500 Metres (Final)

21:42 - M 3000 Metres Steeplechase (Final)

The above-mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch day four of 2023 World Athletics Championships?

Viewers in the USA, UK, Canada, India, Germany, and the Netherlands can watch day four of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on the below mentioned sites and channels. The streaming details which are attached below are according to the World Athletics Official Website.

United States of America: Fans in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC and USA.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the events on BBC 1, BBC 2 and BBC Red Button 1.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the World Athletics Championships on CBC.

India: Viewers in India can view the events of the World Athletics Championships on the Jio Cinema app.

Germany: Fans in Germany can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The fans in the Netherlands can watch day four of the World Athletics Championships on NPO1 and NPO3.