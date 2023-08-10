2023 World Athletics Championships prize money breakdown: How much will the athletes earn?

The much-awaited 2023 World Athletics Championships is set to kick off on August 19, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. With 49 events and more than 2000 athletes from over 200 countries set to participate, it is a highly anticipated tournament.

The organizers of the championships have announced a total prize money of $8,498,000 for the overall event. The athlete winning an individual gold medal will earn $70,000, the runner-up will pocket $35,000, and the athlete winning a bronze medal will bag $22,000.

An athlete who secures a fourth place in an individual event will earn $16,000 while a fifth-place finisher will take home $11,000. Sixth, seventh and eighth-place finishers will respectively collect $7,000, $6,000 and $5,000.

In relay events, the winning team will get paid $80,000 while the runner-up team will pocket $40,000. The team to finish third on the podium will bag $20,000. The team that secures fourth place will get $16,000. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and last finishers will respectively bag $12,000, $8,000, $6,000, and $4,000.

The athletes shattering the world records will qualify for a special award of $100,000, given there is an improvement in the existing World Athletics World record. Timings that are equal to that of the existing world record will not qualify for the special award.

Athletes to watch out for in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Sha' Carri Richardson winning the women's 100m finals at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Hayward Field at Eugene, Oregon

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will showcase some great athletes competing against each other. Leading sprinters Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley will be competing against each other in men's 100m. Kerley will be aiming to defend his 100m title, whereas Lyles will look to defend his title in 200m.

In 2022 World Athletics Championships, the podium for men's 200m had three Americans - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, and Kenny Bednarek. The three will again compete this year.

Grant Holloway will be trying to defend his title in the 110m hurdles. Ryan Crouser, who made a championship record by winning the shot put event, will be seen competing again this year with Joe Kovacs, Josh Awotunde, and Payton Otterdahl.

Sha'Carri Richardson will be seen in women's 100m and will be competing against Gabby Thomas in the 200m event. Athing Mu, who created a world lead in the women's 800m, will eye a successful defense of her title.